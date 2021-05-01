Garcia, Clarkson elected to Kerrville City Council

Kerrville’s Roman Garcia, 19, has defeated opponent Mary Ellen Summerlin for Place 1 on the Kerrville City Council.
Garcia led by 113 votes after early voting ballots had been counted and increased his lead to 392 votes by the end of the night.
The final vote tally was 1,634 votes for Garcia and 1,242 votes for Summerlin, giving Garcia a 56.82 percent win to Summerlin's 43.18 percent out of a total 2,876 votes cast.
“I am very thankful for the community taking a chance on me; and for the opportunity to serve my community. I thank all those who contributed to my campaign,” said Roman Garcia Saturday evening when votes were all in. “I’m proud of my campaign and the principles I stand for. I will continue to work for my community. I thank everyone and look forward to the coming two years of my term. I look forward to getting input from the community on my platform. I’m ready to take on the work."
Summerlin, who has served on the Kerrville City Council, as well as mayor Port Arthur for two terms, acknowledged being disappointed, but wished Garcia well.
“I’m disappointed, but I have to say of all the campaigns I’ve been involved with, my supporters and volunteers are second to none. I appreciate them so much,” Summerlin said. “I wish Roman well and am ready to help the city in any way I can.”
Summerlin said she called Garcia shortly after the results were announced and to help him in any way he might need.
Place 2 incumbent Kim Clarkson ran unopposed and will serve a second term after receiving 1,997 votes in the Muncipal Election.
