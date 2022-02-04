City: Hazardous travel expected to continue; warming center, shelter open

While hopes are high that weather conditions will improve somewhat this afternoon with the emergence of the sun, the Kerrville Police Department is reporting that streets in town are still slick and glazed due to the sub-freezing temperatures.
KPD responded to five auto accidents last night, though none were within the city limits of Kerrville as citizens took weather warnings seriously. KPD and the Kerrville Fire Department, which responded to 33 calls over the past 24 hours, continue to advise citizens to stay off the roads if possible and also use caution when navigating sidewalks, as KFD responded to a fall with broken bones this morning.
Another hard freeze is forecast for tonight, so adverse travel conditions are expected to continue into Saturday as well.
Warming Center
A warming center is open again today until dark at the First United Methodist Church gym located at 321 Thompson Drive. Please bring clothes, food, drink, and medicine during your stay. The Salvation Army opens at 6 p.m. and can accommodate overnight stays for up to 20 people if needed. Three overnight stays were reported last night at the Salvation Army.
Street Department
The city’s Street Department personnel spent last night and this morning de-icing and graveling area roads, and will try to remove excess ice from those roads as the day progresses. The department reported light traffic on city streets through much of this morning.
KPUB
Due to inclement weather conditions, City of Kerrville offices are closed today. All utility customers with a due date of today (2/4/2022) will have until Monday at 5 p.m. to pay bills. No fees will be assessed and disconnects scheduled for Monday, 2/7/2022, will be extended until Tuesday, 2/8/2022.
Garbage collection
Due to continued hazards resulting from inclement weather, Republic Services has suspended all normal garbage and recycling services for the remainder of the week. Republic Services will resume collections Monday and follow the regular schedule.
In addition, the city’s landfill and transfer station will be closed through Saturday. Normal operations will begin on Monday for those sites.
Unfortunately, this will result in a two-week delay for recycling and a one-week delay for garbage. The City of Kerrville and Republic Services thank our citizens for their understanding and cooperation.
Water
No water or power issues have been reported locally.
Non-essential city offices will remain closed today but should return to normal hours Monday.
