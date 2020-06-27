Saharan Dust arrives in Kerr County, air quality affected

The Saharan Dust has arrived in Kerr County, bringing visibility issues and air quality concerns. The dust has made its way from the Sahara Desert in Africa and is traveling across the United States. Its presence should be brief.
The following statement was issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regarding the dust:
"Heavy amounts of African dust will continue to expand across most of the state. Overall, depending on the intensity and coverage of the intense African dust, the daily PM2.5 AQI is forecast to reach the lower to middle end of the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range in parts of the Austin, Brownsville-McAllen, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth, Laredo, Victoria, and Waco-Killeen areas; possibly the lower end of the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range in parts of the Lubbock and San Antonio areas; the upper end of the "Moderate" range or possibly higher in parts of the Amarillo, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Houston, Midland-Odessa, and Tyler-Longview areas; and the middle to upper end of the "Moderate" range in parts of the Big Bend and El Paso areas. The associated PM10 AQI due to the African dust could also reach the upper end of the "Moderate" range or possibly higher in parts of the Austin, Brownsville-McAllen, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth, Laredo, Victoria, and Waco-Killeen areas; the middle to upper end of the "Moderate" range in parts of the Lubbock and San Antonio areas; the lower to middle end of the "Moderate" range in parts of the Amarillo, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Houston, Midland-Odessa, and Tyler-Longview areas; and possibly the lower end of the "Moderate" range in parts of the Big Bend and El Paso areas as well."
It is advised that residents with existing respiratory issues be cautious and avoid the outdoors.
The Saharan Dust made its way to Kerrville last night an returned today.
