One-on-one with a Master Naturalist

Hill Country longtimers and newcomers with questions about the area’s native flora and fauna might want to take advantage of a bi-monthly program hosted by, and at, Kerrville’s Riverside Nature Center.
Master Naturalists Kathy Loring, Billy Guin, Lucy Griffith and Andy Robinson make themselves available from 10 a.m. to noon every first and fourth Friday at RNC to assist, aid, and educate interested folks from around the Hill Country who are searching for answers, affirmation or confirmation regarding care and conservation of their properties.
Loring and Guin, like Griffith and Robinson, are members of the Master Naturalists Hill Country Chapter. Loring and Guin are at RNC every fourth Friday while Griffith and Robinson hold court the first Friday of each month.
Anyone interested in the Master Naturalists Hill Country Chapter is invited to attend chapter meetings held the last Monday of each month at the UGRA offices located at 125 Lehmann Drive. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and are open and free to attend.
“We started the program in 2019 with Master Naturalist Jim Stanley, who is a local author and columnist,” said RNC Director Becky Etzler.
Stanley has since retired.
“There would be someone at the center every Friday. COVID put a damper on things though, and when we brought the program back in 2021 we reduced the days, but have had wonderful community support, and teaming with Master Naturalists allows us to provide a community service,” Etzler said.
Interested individuals can simply show up at Riverside Nature Center, located at 150 Franciso Lemos St., when Loring, Guin, Griffith and Robinson are there. The RNC number is (830) 257-4837. Guin encourages folks to call him at (318) 455-3180 or email bguin@billyguinlaw.com.
During June’s final Friday session, Loring and Guin were more than happy to promote the chapter and its work with local property owners.
“In theory, we want to help people become better land stewards, and to help educate people in the community how to be a better land managers,” said Loring.
“There are hundreds of Master Naturalists chapters across the country. Each chapter is unique for its particular area,” said Loring.
Kerrville’s local chapter actually began under the name Alamo Chapter with locals, at the time, Susan Sander and Rufus Stevens moving it forward, according to Etzler.
The Texas Master Naturalists Program is sponsored by Texas AgriLife Extension and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).
Guin and Loring became certified Master Naturalists in 2019 and 2022, respectively when they took a 12-week course that covered all flora-fauna aspects related to the Hill Country.
Eight hours of continued education training, along with 40 hours of volunteer service allows certification to stay up to date each year.
In addition to their time at RNC, Guin and Loring are involved with other entities as well.
Guin is coordinator for the Land Management Assistance Program of the Hill Country, and is on the Board of Directors for the Fredericksburg Nature Center.
“I joined the Fredericksburg group when I became interested in native plants,” said Guin.
Loring promotes RNC programs, is a member of the Native Plant Society of Kerrville, and 12 weeks out of the year collects water samples for the Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
“We give some personal one-on-one to people, and I am a prime example of what not to do. I bought some Hill Country property in 2015 when I moved to the area, and I tried to make it like Louisiana by putting in plants I was familiar with from when I worked in a nursery there. I want to help other landowners from making the same mistakes I did. The first thing that happened with my non-local plants was that the deer ate them,” said Guin.
“A lot of folks who move to the Hill Country try and create what they had. We encourage use of native plants that flourish, take less water, and do not need pesticides or fertilizers because they have already developed over time,” Guin said.
“We try to educate the pubic as to the benefits of what they are purchasing and planting. We are big proponents of natural plants. Overseas grasses have become very invasive to native species,” Loring said.
“Native species support and improve the environment. Birds, bees and butterflies need their local plants. Non-native plants usually cause the insects to move to other places which winds up being bad for our local environment,” said Loring.
“For smaller properties there is a Pollinator Garden Assistance and Recognition Program,” said Guin.
PGARP is a free of charge and helps with garden plans by recommending plants that grow best while recognizing important contributions to the pollinator habitat.
In regards to larger swaths of land – notably 10 acres and over – Guin indicated Master Naturalists are more than accommodating to literally put “boots on the ground.”
“There are visual inspections of properties that are free of charge, and we can spot potential issues, plus expose individuals to a variety of things they can do to try and resolve those issues,” Guin said.
“One common question we are asked involves erosion. A lot of people have erosion problems on their property because their landscaping has been depleted. Topsoil gets eroded, and growth potential is compromised,” Guin said.
A classic example of changing the local environment is cedar cutting.
“Cedar trees are good examples of deep-rooted trees that hold soil well. There has been a lot of cedar cleared out for grazing purposes, and grasses with shallower root systems do not hold the soil as well which leads to erosion,” said Guin. “Cedar also provides habitat for various wildlife,” Guin said.
Along with erosion, drought obviously impacts plant-tending and watering in the Hill Country.
“Rainwater collection is something our chapter can help with,” Loring said.
“We worked with one local couple who had a rather large swimming pool that they no longer intended to use. They thought about simply filling it in, but deer often used it to water at. Instead of filling in the space, they learned how to convert it into a collection area for rainwater which a lot more people are doing these days,” Loring said.
Guin’s own example also illustrates the value of rainwater collection.
“I installed a 2,500 gallon collecting tank at my house for watering, and routed it through a gutter system that provides an ample supply,” Guin said.
“Take for instance a 1,000 square foot roof and one inch of rain. With a collection system you can collect and save over 600 gallons of water,” said Guin.
