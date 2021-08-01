How hot does it get in your car?

The Kerrville Fire and Police Departments joined with other area agencies last week to host the “Safe Kids” car demonstration, which was created to show how quickly autos can heat up to dangerous levels during summer conditions.
And the oversize electronic thermometer connected to a closed police car and a KFD response truck rose minute by minute from the outside temperature of 85 degrees to 157 degrees or more, in just one hour at demonstrations.
Police and Fire Department personnel and representatives from the State of Texas Health Department hosted last week a series of one-hour demonstrations, outside at five public buildings and parking lots, to show as many citizens as possible, and as graphically as possible, the dangers of a hot car.
Their demonstrations were set up at the Kerr County Courthouse, H-E-B on Main Street, Walmart, Home Depot, and Louise Hays Park near the Sprayground fountain plaza.
They set up their large electronic thermometer as prominently as possible, facing driveways, roads and walkways where people couldn’t miss it, and they were prepared to talk to everybody they could draw in, to emphasize the dangers and the needed precautions.
They bought popsicles at more than one stop to offer to youngsters, to entice their parents to come closer and talk to them for a couple minutes, under a canopy for shade; and had coloring books to offer the children and “stress balls” for the parents.
The program was developed as “Safe Kids University Health San Antonio” from the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council.
As an annual lesson for the public, the main purpose is to teach people to never leave family members, including elderly persons or children or pets, in a vehicle.
“They don’t know how high the temperature can get, in a closed parked car. We’re trying to show them that with the big thermometer,” Emergency Medical Technician Misty Gordon said. “At 104 degrees, people and pets start having heat symptoms. At 107 degrees, the organs start shutting down, and death can occur.
“There have been 891 deaths of people in hot cars since 1998,” she said, “and there were eight on July 16 just this year in Tyler, Texas.”
Gordon said, “Most of the kids who die in hot cars are age two and under. And yet, most people, when you ask them, will say they never leave children or family members in a locked car alone.”
She said as an EMT, they know different.
And she added, cracking open a window doesn’t help, not even if it’s less than 100 degrees outside. The air inside the vehicles is not moving around, and the person (or pet) inside the car literally cannot sweat.
She said for the elderly, especially Alzheimer’s patients, their hypothalamus doesn’t work; and/ or sometimes their medications interfere with the ability of their bodies to handle heat.
Children and parents and hot cars were also discussed.
The emergency personnel said parents, especially mothers of young children, are often sleep-deprived. And on a trip to the store, they may have the baby fall asleep in the car-seat, or at least sit quietly. The parent(s) may decide, when they park, to leave the baby locked in the car while they “run in to shop.” Or the parent may literally forget the child is in the car seat and leave the child there in a locked car.
While she was talking about this, the big thermometer increased from 133 degrees to 137 degrees in the closed emergency vehicle in 10 minutes, on a day when the outside temperature was about 85 degrees.
A tip for parents is, put something on the front seat such as a stuffed animal or other toy, on purpose, as a visual reminder the child is in the car seat in the back. And/or the driver should put something in the back seat next to the child’s seat that the adult needs to take into the store or work, a briefcase or purse or cell phone.
“The biggest problem is probably when the kid falls asleep, and is quiet,” she said.
The request to people who may see a child left alone in a car on a hot day in a parking lot is this – call 9-1-1 first, quickly, to get an emergency response started.
Some incidents are unintentional but negligent, officers said.
Sometimes it’s a break in the routine for parents. For instance, dad may take the child to deliver him or her at day care – when the mother usually does it – and he goes directly to work as his usual routine instead.
It’s an “after-market” add-on, but some car seats can be fitted with belts that have an alarm or message function on them, that reminds the parent(s) the baby is still in the car seat.
At the demonstration at H-E-B, Kerrville Police Officers Jonathan Lamb and J. Trevino, and Emergency Medical Technicians Gordon and Leslie Martinez teamed up to talk with shoppers entering and leaving the store, especially groups that included children. And outside Walmart, Martinez was part of the group including Ryan Michel from KFD and Norma Cardona-Price and Nehilot Di Piazza.
‘Safe Kids” rules
The program includes “reduce the number of deaths from heatstroke by remembering to ACT:
A: Avoid heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving your child alone in a car, not even for a minute. And make sure to keep the car locked when you aren’t in it, so kids don’t get in on their own.
C: Create reminders by putting something in the back next to your child that is needed at your final destination. This is especially important if you’re not following normal routine.
T: Take action. Call 9-1-1 if you see a child alone in a car. Emergency personnel are trained to respond to these situations. One call can save a life.
Other suggestions include creating a “calendar reminder” on electronic devices about dropping a child off at day care. The staff can call you if the child is not there by a designated time.
Lock all doors/entry to your vehicle. Keep keys and remote entry fobs out of children’s sight and reach. Teach kids trunks are for cargo, and aren’t safe places to play.
If the child is missing, get help and check vehicles, trunks and swimming pools. If the child is in a car, get them out immediately and call 9-1-1.
The flyer from Safe Kids says, “Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children. On average, every 10 days a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle.”
