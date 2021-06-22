Kerr aggregate operations working with neighbors

With an eye toward forging a peaceful, yet productive coexistence, stakeholders in local aggregate production operations gathered alongside their neighbors to address common concerns on Monday, June 21, in the Kerr County Courthouse.
“The purpose in all of this is to have a balance between the aggregate operators and the community,” said Commissioner (Pct. 2) Tom Moser to lead off the meeting he had organized. Moser then introduced Jill Shackelford, who was hired a few weeks ago as the county’s consultant on aggregate production operations, also known as APOs.
“You’ve got a good forum here,” Shackelford said, noting the attendance of not only representatives from local APOs such as Martin Marietta, Wheatcraft and Ingram Readymix, but also neighbors who those operations affect, such as Fox Tank and the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport.
Shackelford spent the past few weeks touring and interacting with the local aggregate-related businesses and their nearby residents. She came across concerns common to such operations and communities -- dust, heavy truck traffic, noise, water consumption, clustering of operations and more. Through it all, though, she said she was impressed by the open communications and willingness of APOs and their neighbors in Kerr County to listen and work together toward better outcomes for all concerned. Such positive interactions are not typical between APOs and the public, so what Kerr County has could serve as “a template for other areas” to follow, she said.
Shackelford recognizes the value of what she has witnessed in Kerr County. After all, she is considered an expert in the industry, and much of her wisdom has admittedly been learned the hard way. As a former owner of a large, limestone mining operation in Buda, Texas, her blasting and mining operations next door to multi-million-dollar homes drew organized opposition.
She failed to realize the impact her business would have on the community’s stakeholders and didn’t feel communicating with them was important. The result was picketers holding signs and attempts to halt her operations.
“It (conflict with the community) can all be prevented if people would just talk and work together” – like she has seen in Kerr County, she said.
Finding a way forward in a copacetic way is going to become more crucial as Texas’ mining industry grows. So far, the state has seen a 6% increase sand and gravel operations from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of this year. Currently, there are 239 crushed stone facilities in Texas and 261 sand and gravel facilities, Shackelford said.
Also speaking at the meeting was Beryl Thatcher, assistant deputy director of the Air Permits Division of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). She defined types of APO operations and detailed the permits they must hold, as well as the public hearing process with permits are being considered by TCEQ.
She pointed out what TCEQ is responsible for, as well as the fact that problems with traffic, noise and zoning fall to the local authority and are outside TCEQ’s purview.
Thatcher also emphasized the importance of good communication, advising the APO representatives in attendance: “The first time your neighbors find out about you should not be when you publish your notice in the newspaper.”
An example of healthy interactions was offered by Mark Mosier of the Airport Advisory Board. Sitting adjacent to a “cluster’ of APOs he said the airport leaders were concerned on several aspects. They were worried about radio frequencies used by the facilities interfering with airport traffic. After communicating, they learned it was “not an issue.” They were worried about the APOs’ lights and the effect they would have on pilots, but the lights are shielded, so there is no worry there either. And, they were worried about the dust APOs are known to kick up in the air, because avionics are sensitive to dust. Since air particulates could affect not only air traffic, but also avionics-based businesses located at or near the airport, it will be monitored closely.
APOs are finding ways to control dust. Nathan Fox, of Fox Tanks, said Ingram Readymix drivers slow to a crawl to avoid kicking up dust and he’s “appreciative of that” but there are other drivers who can create a problem.
Ingram Readymix, which plans to build a new facility out near West Texas Aggregate, will pave the entry/exit to the property to abate dust in the air, said Earl Ingram. As soon as that new facility is up and running, they will close and remove the one closer into Kerrville.
“It all comes down to owner/operators communicating with their neighbors,” Commissioner Moser said.
Next, to preserve the good communications that are in place, Shackelford said she will return soon to the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court to recommend the formation of an APO Community Advisory Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.