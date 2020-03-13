As Kerrville Independent School District students begin spring break today, KISD officials have released the following statement regarding response plans to the COVID-19 pandemic:
"Kerrville ISD is aware that some school districts in the San Antonio area have closed next week. To date there are no cases of COVID-19 in Kerrville or Kerr County. The district will remain in communication with local and state health authorities while we are on Spring Break next week.
Also, please be informed that the University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced this afternoon that academic and sports competitions have been suspended from March 16 through March 29, 2020.
Thank you for your patience and support as we navigate through these historical challenges.
We will provide an update regarding our district’s response to COVID-19 on Thursday, March 19, 2020."
