Peterson Health will host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 7:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, located at 321 Thompson Dr., for people in the community 12 years and older that need their first dose, second dose or booster, as well as the newly-approved Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
The FDA and CDC have approved booster vaccines for select groups as follows:
• If you have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you are eligible for a booster if you are 65 years or older, age 18 or older living in a long-term care setting, or 18 or older who has underlying medical conditions;
• Underlying medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney/liver/lung disease, dementia or other neurological conditions, diabetes, down syndrome, heart conditions, HIV infection, immunocompromised (weakened immune system), mental health conditions, are overweight/obese, pregnant, have sickle cell disease or Thalassemia, are a current or former smoker, are a solid organ or blood stem cell transplant, have had a stroke or cerebrovascular disease, have substance use disorder, or tuberculosis;
• People living in long-term care settings, such as residential care, assisted living, nursing homes and continuing care retirement communities, group homes or families living closely together are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine and are eligible for the booster;
And, finally, people ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine who work in high-risk settings are also eligible for a booster.
High-risk settings include first responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff), education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers), food and agriculture workers, manufacture workers, correction workers, U.S. Postal workers, public transit workers, and grocery store workers.
A booster can be administered after at least six months from completing the primary COVID-19 series.
If you have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are eligible for a booster if you are 18 years or older and have received your initial vaccine at least two months prior.
According to the CDC, vaccines can be interchanged. If you received one from the first series, you can receive a different vaccine as a booster. CDC now allows for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots as people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they can now receive.
In addition, Peterson Health will be offering the newly approved COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Currently Pfizer is the only approved vaccine for children in this age group at this time.
You may register for the all of the vaccines described above on the Peterson Health website at www.petersonhealth.com. From the homepage, go to the top blue banner and click on the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Registration link in bold red type. Registration is quick and easy.
For more details on the vaccines and booster, visit https://www.cdc. gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
