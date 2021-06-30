Fourth of July Celebration details, fireworks and road closure information

Come out to Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., on Sunday, July 4 to celebrate Independence Day with “Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River” event. Please read below for details regarding the event, parking and access, fireworks, and traffic control.
Event Details
“Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River” will take place on Sunday, July 4 with festivities will going on throughout the day. There will be a free concert, vendors, and a large fireworks display. The vendors will open at 2 p.m. and the concert will begin at 4 p.m., with headliner Robert Earl Keen playing around 7 p.m. The 2021 band lineup is as follows:
· 4 p.m. – Jesse Daniel
· 5 p.m. – Kylie Frey
· 6 p.m. – Cody Canada and the Departed
· 7 p.m. – Robert Earl Keen
Fireworks
The largest fireworks display in the Hill Country will directly follow the concert at approximately 9:30 p.m., generously sponsored by Mini Mart! The fireworks will be launched in Louise Hays Park and can be viewed from the park in addition to the surrounding downtown area. Patriotic music will be played during the fireworks through the radio station; tune into 94.3 The Rev-FM.
Event Parking and Pedestrian Access
For safety, Louise Hays Park will be closed to vehicular traffic all day on July 4, with the exception of legally marked handicapped vehicles (plates/tags), while spots last. Free covered parking is available in the downtown parking garage on Clay Street, and some spots will be available in the grassy area in front of Lehmann-Monroe Park at the intersection of La Casa Drive East and Park Lane East.
Pedestrians can access the park via the main Louise Hays Park entrance, Lehmann-Monroe entrance, the new sidewalk connection entrance near Park Lane Apartments, and the River Trail (before 6 p.m.). The stairs on the HWY 16 bridge will be closed. Additionally, the stairs and bridge located behind the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library are closed and inaccessible.
River Trail
The River Trail will be closed from Francisco Lemos Street through Tranquility Island beginning at 6 p.m. on July 4 for safety for the fireworks show. The public may enjoy the use of the island until this time, and resume again on Monday. The trail is open from dawn to dusk each day.
Rules and Reminders
Please remember that fireworks are not allowed within the city limits of Kerrville without a permit from the Fire Marshal’s office. There is no glass allowed in Louise Hays Park, outside alcoholic beverages and pop-up canopies are prohibited in the concert area, and smoking (including vaping and e-cigarettes) is prohibited in all city parks. Motorized vehicles, including golf carts and skateboards, are prohibited on the River Trail.
Traffic Control
Throughout the day, one lane on the Sidney Baker/Highway 16 bridge will be closed for emergency personnel. Thompson Drive/Spur 98 and Water Street near City Hall and the Parking Garage will be closed from 5-10 p.m. on July 4 to allow for safe passage of pedestrian traffic to and from the park area. The public is advised to expect delays while attempting to exit the Sidney Baker South mall parking lot and the H-E-B/Office Max areas immediately following the conclusion of the fireworks display.
Traffic officers, detour signs and traffic cones will be stationed at several intersections, side streets and parking lot entrances to assist motorists with exiting the area as efficiently as possible. Please be mindful of all safety signs and barricades.
All eastbound traffic on Thompson Drive will be required to turn south (right) onto Cully Drive. All northbound traffic on Cully Drive will be required to turn west (left) onto Thompson Drive. All southbound traffic crossing the bridge on Sidney Baker Street will be required to continue south on Sidney Baker Street. North and southbound traffic on Sidney Baker Street will NOT be allowed to turn east onto Park Lane in order to better facilitate the large numbers of vehicles exiting the park area. All westbound traffic on Park Lane will be required to turn either north (right) or south (left) onto Sidney Baker Street. All eastbound traffic on Water Street will be required to turn left on Clay Street, and all westbound traffic will be required to turn right on Earl Garrett Street.
Additionally, in order to efficiently facilitate exiting traffic following the fireworks display, no left turns will be allowed from area parking lots. That means all traffic exiting the mall parking lot (all exits) will be required to turn south (right) onto Sidney Baker Street. All east bound traffic on Hill Country Drive and Lehman Drive will be required to turn south (right) onto Sidney Baker Street. All traffic exiting the Office Max/H-E-B parking lot (all exits), to include City South Street, will be required to turn north (right) onto Sidney Baker Street. All westbound traffic on La Casa Street, including the Valero parking lot, will be required to turn north (right) onto Sidney Baker Street.
The traffic congestion in this area usually lasts less than one hour. Please see the attached detour map and plan accordingly for heavy traffic and delays during this time.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
