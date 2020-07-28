‘Texas Arts & Crafts Fair’ cancelled

The Hill Country Arts Foundation board of directors has decided to cancel this year’s Texas Arts and Crafts Fair that was scheduled for Sept. 26-27.
“With the recent surge in COVID cases, as a board, we feel the health and safety of everyone comes first,” board president Chuck Chandler said. “While it’s impossible to predict what conditions will be in September, we believe the most responsible decision for us, our artists and our community is to postpone until 2021.”
Event director Wanda Cash said the staff tried diligently to modify the fair’s layout and procedures, hoping to make the fair as safe as possible while maintaining the artistic quality and enjoyable experience our patrons have come to expect. But, ultimately, the conditions in Texas made it logistically impossible. The recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of Texas, she said.
“This is not the news we’d hoped to bring you,” Cash said. “But in spite of the global pandemic, we will continue to bring people together around art.” "More than ever, we are committed to serving our community and showcasing the creative bounty of Texas artists.”
HCAF executive director Sarah Derousseau said the decision to cancel was a very difficult one. “But out of an abundance of caution, it was the best one.”
“We would have loved to put on another memorable fair this year,” Derousseau said. “But the health and safety of everyone involved remains our highest priority.”
Since its inaugural summer event in 1972 on the campus of Schreiner University, the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair has become one of the most celebrated annual art events in the state with more than 100 artists from all over Texas participating. It has been held at the Hill Country Arts Foundation since 2018.
Fair steering committee chairperson Diane Oehler said despite the cancellation of the fair itself, the juried artists will be showcased on the fair’s website, with links to their online portfolios.
“We encourage everyone to support the arts by logging on, visiting the artists’ websites and purchasing their work,” Oehler said.
This year’s fair would have been the 44th edition of the annual event. The fair will return to the Hill Country Arts Foundation, Sept. 25-26, 2021.
“While we are saddened that September will look different for us this year, we are committed to make the 2021 fair bigger and better than ever,” Cash said.
The Texas Arts and Crafts Fair would like to acknowledge these early sponsor commitments: Hill Country Telephone Cooperative, HEB, Security State Bank and Trust, the City of Ingram and Texas Commission on the Arts.
For more information, go online to hcaf.com or call 367-5121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.