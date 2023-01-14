KCAS shelter, interlocal with city making progress

New Year’s celebrations with fireworks caused additional stress on an already crowded Kerr County Animal Control Facility, according to Pets Alive board president Karen Guerriero, causing fluctuations of the already existing overcrowding issues at the facility on Loop 534.
“We had 18 dogs at the same time. We are having a hard time catching up. Another big problem we are having is the recent increase in owner surrenders,” Guerriero said late last week. “We would like to see owners seek other solutions to rehome their animal before taking it to the Animal Control Facility.”
Guerriero said the county facility has no choice but to euthanize animals for space purposes and the solution is still two years away when the new facility is completed on Spur 100. Voters in November 2022 approved a bond proposal to construct a new, larger, state-of-the-art $5.7 million animal control facility on four to five acres of county owned property behind the existing Kerr County Road and Bridge facility.
Currently more dogs are being surrendered by owners than cats. Most of the cats that end up at the facility are trapped and brought there, according to Guerriero.
Both the county personnel and Pets Alive volunteers work diligently to find homes for the dogs with new owners locally or with rescue groups in the area. Both of the local rescues, Freeman Fritts and the local Cailloux Humane Society are at capacity most of the time also.
“We continue to have problems rehoming large dogs,” she added. Pets Alive and the county post photos of the dogs and cats at the facility that are unclaimed hoping that the owners will come forward and reclaim their pets. Additionally after the reclaim period is over the animals that are available for adoption are posted on the county website and the Kerrville Pets Alive website.
Since the bond was approved an advisory board made up of Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, Animal Services Director Reagan Givens, Guerriero and the county’s architect advisor Peter Lewis have met and discussed moving forward with the project.
“For now we are waiting on the bonds to be sold. KPA as an organization as a whole is looking forward to having more input in the final design of the new facility,” Guerriero said Friday.
Guerriero said every rescue and every shelter in the area that she is in contact with has been impacted by both COVID and now the economy, plus the growth of population with their animals in the community.
“The present animal control facility is 40 years old and our local community has simply outgrown its capacity,” she added.
The county is moving forward as quickly as possible with the plans for the new facility, according to Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz. Late last week Letz spoke to the Community Journal on the progress of the project.
“We expect the bonds to be sold later this month or next month. The commissioners have appointed a committee to work on a final design and concept for the facility and it will be presented to the court and to the public at the same time and will be open to public comments,” Letz said.
Letz said he expects all of those things to be completed by the end of March.
“The next step will be the final approval of the plans and then we will turn it over to Peter Lewis to develop. At that time we will make some decisions on the construction project and move forward,” Letz said.
Letz pointed out that the Texas Health and Safety Code dictates exactly what the county is responsible to provide in its animal services program.
“The health and safety code has a lot of ‘gray areas’,” Letz said. “Some rules are ‘may’ and some are ‘shall.’ Some counties don’t do anything but rabies control while others do much more than what Kerr County does.”
Letz said the health and safety code also covers leash laws, which Kerr County does enforce in picking up strays when needed.
“The basic design of the new facility is going to conceptually match what we put out to the public with the bond issue,” Letz said.
He said one question that keeps coming up that he wanted to clarify to the public is that the money from the bond sales can only be used for the animal control facility.
“It cannot be used for any other purpose,” Letz said.
Letz said in the interim between now and the completion of the new facility the county will continue with the current adoption program through the county’s adoption coordinator and with Kerrville Pets Alive.
“We see no plans to change any of our current operation during the interim until the new facility is completed,” he said. “The county will enforce current rules and handle animal control throughout the county.”
Letz said the current issue with the City of Kerrville related to the library and animal control interlocal agreement is moving forward also. The city he said will continue to have the same service as the rest of the county for the foreseeable future.
In late 2022 the issue of the library contract became a hot topic for the community related to a “Banned Books Week” situation and after several weeks of discussion Kerr County commissioners officially terminated the contract with the city to provide animal services in exchange for county residents being able to use the city-owned Butt Holdsworth Memorial Library free. In a split 3-2 vote the commissioners gave notice to the city that the contract would need to be re-negotiated. The contract was already on the list of interlocal agreements set to be renegotiated between the two entities before the next fiscal year budgets are adopted.
Letz sent the official letter from the county himself after County Judge Rob Kelly declined to issue the letter. The letter was sent to Kerrville City Manager E.A Hoppe.
“Negotiations are underway between the city and county. We have had a preliminary discussion between the city and county related to the library/animal control contract already. We are hoping to get it done by a deadline we have set of March 13,” Letz said Friday.
