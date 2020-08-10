Midland suspect arrested following multi-county chase

A reported violent carjacking that began in Midland ended on Interstate 10 following a harrowing high-speed pursuit by multiple local law enforcement agencies.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, deputies were alerted to a stolen pickup truck out of Midland being in the area Friday at 6:26 p.m.
“DPS advised the 2018 Blue Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen from Midland during an armed robbery, carjacking, at a gas station, where the suspect assaulted a female and threw her child out of the vehicle while it was moving,” Hierholzer said. “The suspect also used the vehicle to strike a customer who had tried to intervene.”
After being stopped in Kimble County by DPS troopers, Hierholzer said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 41-year-old Jerry Gardner, of Cedar Park, Texas intentionally backed into the trooper’s vehicle and disabled it.
“Kerr County deputies located the vehicle around the 504 Mile Marker and initiated a pursuit,” Hierholzer said. “Several spike attempts were made by Kerr County Deputies and by the Kerrville Police Department, however the attempts were unsuccessful.”
Hierholzer said Gardner crossed both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 and struck a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on the driver’s side, disabling the vehicle.
“The deputy was not injured, however, his unit suffered severe damage,” Hierholzer said.
According to Hierholzer, deputies and DPS troopers continued the pursuit into Kendall County.
“Around the 533 Mile Marker, the suspect drove eastbound in the westbound lane, striking a flatbed trailer. The trailer disconnected from the truck and the suspect’s vehicle was disabled. The driver was not inured,” Hierholzer said. The suspect was tazed by Kerr and Kendall County deputies. After a brief struggle, he was arrested.”
Hierholzer said the suspect was treated at the scene by Kendal County EMS and was then transported to the Kerr County Jail.
Gardner is facing multiple felony charges;
Those charges are:
• Evading arrest in a vehicle;
• Resisting arrest;
• Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant;
• Aggravated Robbery Serious Bodily Injury;
• Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury, and;
• Injury to a child.
Gardner remains in custody pending bonds totaling $528,500.
