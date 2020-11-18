Major accident causes brief I-10 closure

Local first responders were on scene of a major accident that occurred on the westbound lanes Interstate 10 today at approximately 2:15 p.m.
The accident caused Kerr County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety officers to close down the interstate between Harper Road and Goat Creek Road to allow for rescue efforts that included landing an air medical helicopter on scene.
Very little information is available at this time.
At least one person was airflighted for treatment. The accident involved a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheel semi.
Kerrville Fire Department crews remained on scene to clean up the accident scene and a single lane of traffic was opened shortly.
More details will be reported when available.
