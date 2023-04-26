The collective heart of the Peterson Health Emergency Department staff extends far beyond caring for those sick or injured arriving daily in the Peterson Regional Medical Center Emergency Room, and the recent launch of the team’s “Save-A-Life Jacket Program” is only one example of their commitment to protect this community.
Dr. Josephine Livingston, Trauma Medical director and assistant medical director for the emergency department, said the Save-A-Life Jacket Program, launched earlier this week is geared to helping prevent child drownings as the summer months approach.
“Nationally, drowning is the Number 1 cause of fatalities for victims ages 1-4,” Livingston said. “Our goal is to distribute these jackets to 200 students, ages 3-4 at the (KISD) Early Childhood Center for our first year. Our goal is to prevent drownings in our community.”
The cost of each life jacket is $17.50, Livingston said, and community donations are now being accepted to help reach their goal of providing each ECC student with a life jacket for the summer.
“Gibson’s has offered to help us. They’ve ordered all the life jackets. They’ve donated the first 20 of those. They are going to have them up in their store for the community to purchase,” Livingston said. “On Monday, we released some information online that has a QR code for the (Peterson Health) Foundation website that specifically goes toward this program.”
Livingston said if someone in the community would like to participate by providing life jackets to toddlers at ECC, but can’t get to Gibson’s, they can use the QR code to access the website and donate the amount for a life jacket or multiple life jackets.
“They can donate in memory of a loved one or in honor of someone,” Livingston said.
According to Livingston, she and Lead APP Billy Aguilar have been working on the program for more than a year, following the drowning death of the child of a Peterson Health staffer.
“We experienced a drowning a couple of years ago, so I thought that this would be a great opportunity to broach this topic with the community, because we have such a large body of water that is accessible for everyone. I think we all know someone or have experienced the heartbreak of losing a child to a drowning. This program gives us the opportunity to try to address that.”
As part of the trauma team at Peterson Health, Livingston and Aguilar help their team regularly in providing prevention training such as “Stop the Bleed” or “Falls Prevention” classes, but they wanted to do more.
“Our trauma department has taken off over the past few years and we do things like ‘Stop the Bleed,’ Falls program and look for whatever trauma prevention we can do,” Livingston said. “Our Save-A-Life Jacket Program is really great, because we have so many water-based activities around here and this program is specific to our community and it offers a service unique to our area.”
Livingston credited Aguilar for coming up with the idea.
“We deal with drownings and near-drownings through EMS and fire and the emergency department every summer,” Livingston said. “So, Billy came to me and said ‘What about life jackets?’ I thought that was a great idea.”
What most people don’t think about is that the emergency department staff bears the brunt of the pain and suffering of those they serve, but are happy to provide the much-needed service. The result, however, is a compulsion to eliminate the tragedy for someone else, which is how the Save-A-Life Jacket program came to be.
“Practicing emergency medicine has been challenging, because we see people at their most vulnerable … at their worst times,” Livingston said. “One of the ways we, as emergency medicine practitioners, can prevent personal burnout or trauma is to think about ways we can help our community. We live here. Our families are here. We’re all interconnected here and it means a lot to us to be able to do something that might make a difference in this community and that might positively affect someone we know.”
In reality, Livingston, Aguilar and the rest of the emergency department staff hope to prevent these tragedies for the sake of the entire community.
“It’s hard to turn it (emotions) on and off when you are at work, so it helps us to know we are trying to make a difference in the community,” Aguilar said. “These life jackets are going to stay here in our community and help children of our friends and neighbors.”
The duo hopes the community will see the benefit and support the project.
“What a tangible way for people to really feel like they are making a difference. We’ll get life jackets and give them to the people who most need them,” Livingston said. “Anybody in the community can help by donating a life jacket and that life jacket may, perhaps, be the thing that makes a difference and saves a child’s life.”
Livingston said she feels this launch year is the only the beginning of something much bigger in future years.
Some of the ideas Livingston and Aguilar hope to offer in the future to fund the cost of swim lessons for selected children, as well as expanding the program to help prevent adult drownings.
“I would also like to acknowledge and recognize Kimberly Silerio who is the Mental Health Consultant at ECC for allow us to become a part of something she began last year,” Aguilar said.
Livingston said emergency room nurses will also be providing care bags filled with outdoor necessities, such as sunscreen, for the students.
To donate to the Peterson Health Save-A-Life Jacket Program, visit Gibson’s Discount Center or scan the QR code below.
