Fighting hard for vaccine

Community leaders came together Thursday afternoon with one clear message for citizens: No one is fighting harder than they are to get COVID-19 vaccines in Kerr County.
The collective message was shared during a virtual Community COVID-19 Update hosted by Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and including Kerrville Department Chief Eric Maloney, Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson and Kerr County Emergency Medical Coordinator Dub Thomas.
KFD
Maloney said the local COVID-19 surge appears to have peaked on Jan. 19, with almost 500 active cases reported.
“If you remember back in the beginning of November, we were at 72 (active) cases,” Maloney said. “We increased to 300 active cases in December and have been holding steady at around 350 in January, so it is very concerning to have that many active cases out there.”
Maloney said he is also tracking hospitalizations and EMS calls.
“This will impact the healthcare we can provide,” Maloney said.
Maloney said Cedar Fever season is also impacting the treatment and detection of COVID-19, as many citizens are suffering from allergy symptoms at this time.
Maloney said it is important to be able to determine the differences in symptoms between Cedar Fever and COVID-19 and offered details from the Texas Forest Service to help citizens decide if they have allergy or coronavirus symptoms.
“We don’t want people going to work, assuming they have Cedar Fever and inadvertently spreading the virus,” Maloney said.
Cedar Fever symptoms include:
• Blocked nasal passages;
• Itchy, watery eyes;
• Clear mucus;
• Itchy sensation all over, and;
• Sneezing.
Covid-19 symptoms include:
• Loss of taste;
• Nausea or vomiting;
• Shortness of breath;
• Diarrhea, and;
• Fever above 101.5 degrees.
Symptoms that are common of both ailments are:
• Fever;
• Aches and pains;
• Sore Throat;
• Fatigue, and;
• Loss of smell.
Testing
Maloney said testing options locally are:
• Peterson Urgent Care, for symptomatic patients only, 1740 Junction Hwy, 258-7669;
• Peterson Medical Associates, call for an appointment, 1331 Bandera Hwy., 896-4200, ext. 1;
• Franklin Clinic, pre-register online, 723 Hill Country Drive, Suite C. Drive-through testing is offered at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Free testing
Maloney said a five-day free testing clinic will be held Feb. 1-5 at Hill Country Youth Event Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary. No symptoms are required.
According to Maloney, test results from these free clinics are being received within 24 hours.
Vaccines
Maloney said the phases and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines is determined by the Texas Department of Health Services Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
“We are subject to what phases they say we are going to vaccinate and we are also subject to what distribution and allocation a county or facility will receive,” Maloney said.
The challenge that Kerr County is facing as of now, Maloney said, is that Phase 1A, which includes only frontline healthcare workers, is required to be completed before moving on to the next phase.
“There are 3,400 healthcare workers in Kerr County. That number is significant and larger than other counties,” Maloney said. “When we get to Phase 1B, another challenge is that there are over 14,000 that are age 65 or older.”
Maloney said a plan is in place to quickly distribute COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1B recipients, which includes citizens age 65 and older, but the getting the vaccines to complete Phase 1A has been a challenge.
“This is a case of supply and demand,” Maloney said. “The demand is very high for the vaccine and the supply is very low.”
At this time, Maloney said, healthcare workers in Phase 1A will continue to receive vaccines until all are vaccinated, but delivery of vaccines determine the completion date of the phase.
Maloney encouraged citizens to seek information about both available vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, from credible sources, citing the Department of State Health Services website and the Food &Drug Administration websites at www.dshs.texas.gov and www.fda. gov, respectively.
“Review the information on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine so you can make an educated decision for what is best for you, your family and the community,” Maloney said.
He encouraged citizens to view posted videos on the DSHS website from DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, who is leading the Texas fight against COVID-19, to reassure citizens and dispel inaccurate information.
“With that information, please be patient and be kind,” Maloney said. “Our priority is to protect our community and your loved ones.”
Peterson Health
To begin his segment of the update, Edmondson offered appreciation to the community for recognizing the efforts put forth during the surge by Peterson Health staff.
“Last week I issued a plea and education about Peterson Health has been going through,” Edmondson said. “And the community has come out, as they always have. We are getting ‘thank you’ notes and letters.”
He specifically thanked Schreiner University officials who provided an appreciation event, which included food truck meals to all shifts of Peterson Health staff at all locations.
“They also took out full page ads in the newspapers,” Edmondson said. “That just elevated the spirits of our staff. They were so thankful for that.”
Edmondson said that Inn of the Hills Resort & Conference Center management also reached out in appreciation, offering ongoing lunches by departments.
“We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” Edmondson said.
In addition, Edmondson reported exceptional patient survey ratings by Peterson Health staff obtained during the most difficult period of the pandemic, saying that the community support has been instrumental in motivating and encouraging staff.
“As you elevate us, it continues to push us to the highest levels possible,” Edmondson said. “Our community has done an amazing job.”
As of Thursday, Edmondson said the hospital census was 93 patients hospitalized, with 30 of those being COVID-19 patients.
“Our ICU is full,” Edmondson said. “Eight of those COVID-19 patients are in the ICU.”
With regard to vaccine distribution, Edmondson reiterated Maloney’s comments and added new information on behalf of Peterson Health.
“Peterson Health is going through our second dose distribution to our employees to those that we vaccinated before Christmas,” Edmondson said. “We vaccinated 500 employees.”
Edmondson said those 500 employees were receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine last week.
“We are excited about that,” Edmondson said. “It’s been a team effort to get that done by a variety of people.”
While said he was pleased with the effort on behalf of vaccinating Peterson Health staff, he, too, is frustrated in the availability to COVID-19 to Kerr County.
“We have been frustrated, and I know you are, too, about not getting more vaccine for everyone,” Edmondson said. “We would love to have that. We have been elevating and escalating this concern at all levels. There isn’t a day that goes by that we are not having some kind of call with the state about what’s going on in our region. I will tell you that I have made personal phone calls to our senator, to our representative. Our board of directors has done that.”
Edmondson said that pleas have been sent to multiple state levels, from multiple leaders and entities stating that “Kerr County needs additional vaccine for our community.”
Edmondson reminded citizens that the state’s Phase 1A level of vaccinating healthcare workers first has yet to be completed, due to the lack of available vaccine.
“We don’t even have those (Tier 1A healthcare workers) vaccinated and there are some counties vaccinating others,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson assured citizens that surveys and paperwork requesting the vaccine has been ongoing.
“We’ve been questioning the allocation and the formula they use for how they deal with Kerr County,” Edmondson said.
He said that he completed a phone call that very day with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, and informed them that Kerr County leaders feel “slighted” in receiving additional vaccine.”
“My purpose in telling you this is to let you know that we have not been sitting on our hands as a community,” Edmondson said. “As the city, as the county, as emergency management, as the hospital and even H-E-B. We are all coordinating right now to vaccinate the community as we get the vaccine. We have been shaking the trees at the state level to try to find out how to get more vaccine. But we don’t have control of when we get more vaccine.”
Edmondson said their latest effort is to apply to become a vaccination distribution hub, a newly-implemented mass-vaccination certification offered by the State of Texas.
“We hope to be approved as hub soon,” Edmondson said.
Kerr County
Dub Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator, said the Vaccine Task Force partners have been working diligently over the past few weeks to create a mass vaccination plan for the community. Task Force partners include the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, Peterson Health, Schreiner University and H-E-B, he said.
“Our (vaccination) site plan is very similar to what you’ve seen at our flu clinic at the youth event center,” Thomas said. “We’ve taken that footprint and moved it to other locations. It is completely set up and ready to go. We’ve just waiting on getting the vaccine.”
Thomas said that registration for citizens to make appointments for the vaccine has changed, explaining that an internet portal and toll free phone number will be launched soon.
He said citizens will be able to access the website to make appointments.
“If you don’t have internet access, you will be able to call a 1-800 number to register as well,” Thomas said. “We will announce the website and phone number soon via CodeRed.”
Thomas said all information regarding community COVID-19 vaccinations will be distributed immediately via the county’s CodeRed system.
“CodeRed is the way we will be notifying citizens when the vaccine arrives and when we will have the internet portal open,” Thomas said. “So, everyone needs to register for CodeRed. You can do that on the Kerr County website or the City of Kerrville website.”
Thomas said anyone having problems registering for the CodeRed notification system can call 1-866-939-0911 and choose Option 2 for a “resident needing assistance.”
“They will help you get signed up for CodeRed,” Thomas said.
Thomas said smart phone users may also download the CodeRed app.
“If you anywhere within 25 miles of Kerr County when we send out the COVID or any alert, you will receive that alert,” Thomas said.
Thomas also announced a local “call center” would open the following day to field questions from citizens regarding COVID-19 or vaccinations.
“It’s not a registration site,” Thomas said. “If you have question about registration, we will be able to assist you from the call center, but we are not going to be able to register you (for the vaccine) from the call center.”
The call center number, he said, is (830) 315-5900.
“If you want to ask questions about how to register for CodeRed or the vaccine in general, we’ll do out best to answer any questions you may have,” Thomas said.
Mayor’s remarks
Mayor Bill Blackburn assured citizens that all Vaccine Task Force partners are in touch with elected officials at the state level, as well as state department officials and Governor Greg Abbott’s office.
“We are even talking to at least one person at the federal level,” Blackburn said. “What we’ve realized is the distribution (of the vaccine) is uneven. We’ve got adjoining and area counties that are getting sizeable amounts of vaccine.”
Blackburn said there does not apear to be a “rhyme or reason” to how the DSHS is electing to distribute vaccine.
“There is a (state) committee of 17 people who determine who will get the vaccines,” Blackburn said. “We haven’t figured out yet why they are making the decisions that they are making.”
Blackburn said local government and Peterson Health leaders will continue to work tirelessly to get the vaccines in Kerr County.
“I know that a lot of people are feeling scared that we don’t have the vaccines here … confused, angry. I recognize that as the Mayor of Kerrville,” Blackburn said. “I understand what people are feeling that way, but in terms of those of us trying to provide leadership in this, we are working hard daily to make the vaccines available.”
He said the moment that vaccines arrive, a plan to administer them is in place.
“I would ask you to be patient and know that we will get those vaccines as soon as we can,” Blackburn said.
He promised to continue updating citizens and providing as much information as possible on the status of COVID-19 in the community and the anticipated arrival of the vaccines.
