Peterson Health vaccine self-scheduling site goes live Monday

As Peterson Health continually strives to improve access and offerings for the COVID-19 vaccination as they become more readily available, on Monday, April 12, a new self-scheduling system will “go live” at 8 a.m. Anyone needing a COVID-19 vaccine can visit the Peterson Health website at www.petersonhealth.com and click on the link, COVID-19 Vaccine Self-Scheduler, located at the top banner of the homepage.
For those who do not have internet, an email or access to a computer, you may continue to use the City of Kerrville’s call center for assistance in scheduling your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Peterson Health is now taking appointments for the next vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday, April 16. Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at the next vaccine clinic. While Peterson transitioned to the new self-scheduler, the staff confirmed and contacted over 1,800 people who were already registered in the original pre-registration system.
Shares Tracy Davis, VP of Population Health, “Kudos to our Patient Access staff and volunteers who worked diligently over the past week to contact people who had pre-registered for vaccines as we transitioned to the new system. We are so happy to confirm their appointments for the upcoming clinic and excited about this new and seamless self-scheduling system, which will allow our community to sign up at a time most convenient for them. We appreciate the patients, kindness and understanding from our community as we continue to work together through this unpredictable element of the pandemic to the very best of our ability while furthering our mission of providing exceptional, compassionate, patient centered care.”
For more information, please visit the website at www.petersonhealth.com.
