KISD reports COVID-19 case on EC Campus

Kerrville ISD reported its first case of COVID-19 one week after in-person learning began.
According to a letter sent to parents earlier today, Susana Alejandro, Early Childhood Campus director, said one student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I would like to inform you that an Early Childhood Campus student tested for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 31,” Alejandro said. “The student was on campus for a brief time Monday morning before exhibiting symptoms, being assessed and being sent home.”
Alejandro explained that the district’s contract tracing process is complete and two students were determined to have been in close contact with the COVID-positive student and their parents were notified as well.
“The student who tested positive and anyone in close contact with the student will not be at the school until they have met criteria for returning to school safely,” Alejandro said. “Additionally, extensive cleaning of classrooms and common areas has taken place.”
