Helping deal with PTSD

June is National PTSD Awareness Month. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. But for veterans – and those who love them – the weight of trauma is too heavy to remember just once or twice a year.
According to the University of Texas at Austin-based Hogg Foundation for Mental Health, Texas has one of the largest veteran populations in the country. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs data notes that the lifetime incidence of PTSD for all U.S. Armed Forces veterans is seven percent — and 23 percent among those in need of frequent VA services. According to the same statistics, PTSD rates for veterans who served in Afghanistan or Iraq in recent years are among the highest, close to 25 percent for both men and women.
According to data from Stop Soldier Suicide, suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans under age 45, with veterans at a 57 percent higher risk of suicide than the general population.
The National Veteran Suicide Report released in 2022 by the Department of Veteran Affairs’ Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention records an average of 16.8 veteran suicides a day in 2020. A 2022 study by America’s Warrior Partnership has suggested that ambiguities in veteran suicide reporting mean that number could be as much as 2.4 times higher.
And Kerr County is a heavily veteran community: according to the U.S. Census Bureau, its population is approximately 12.1 percent veterans – higher than Texas as a whole, which sits at 7.2 percent.
Locally, the Hill Country Veterans Center is 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2013 by several veterans, including Vietnam veteran and Veteran Service Officer Alan Hill, who passed away in 2022.
The center serves Kerr County and multiple surrounding counties, said Executive Director Sarah Hill Kocurek, Hill’s daughter.
HCVC works alongside other organizations to support veterans in need, said Kocurek, such as Together With Hill Country Veterans, Veteran Assistance Dogs of Texas, VFW Post 1480, the Kerrville VA Hospital, the Dietert Center and the Rotary Club of Kerrville.
“One of the services HCVC offers is the veteran food bank, which is managed by my mom Shirley Hill, (a) Vietnam-era veteran,” Kocurek said.
Much of Kocurek’s role is building community and helping veterans feel less alone.
“I work with other people and organizations for most of the veteran-related programs, such as Memorial and Veterans Day,” she said. HCVC also offers an annual Thanksgiving meal for veterans, now in its ninth year, and just started a new yearly program, Honoring Women Veterans – a collaboration with Together With Hill Country Veterans’ Women’s Coffee Chat program, which meets quarterly.
HCVC is entirely funded through grants and donations and in 2021 and 2022 was one of the recipients designated for the Hill Country Gala.
“Many of our veterans that we assist have been diagnosed (with) and/or treated for PTSD,” Kocurek explained. Symptoms to watch out for include depression, anxiety, startling easily, hypervigilance to surroundings, worrying excessively about safety, angry outbursts, flashbacks and nightmares.
Warning signs for veteran suicide include: discussing death or ways to kill oneself; discussing feeling hopeless, purposeless or like one is a burden to others; self-harming or self-destructive behavior like excessive drinking or driving while intoxicated; withdrawing from friends and family; creating a will, giving away prized possessions or other end-of-life preparations; or seeking access to guns and pills, Kocurek said.
“Caregivers should educate themselves on PTSD,” she said. “Don’t pressure someone struggling with PTSD to talk. If or when they do, listen with your full, undivided attention and zero judgment.”
She recommended caretakers visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness guidelines on caregiver self-care and check out the Hill Country Veterans Center Facebook page for more information.
Together With Hill Country Veterans, a suicide prevention program of the Department of Veteran Affairs’ Office of Rural Health in collaboration with the local VA branch, is helmed by director Susan Becmer who offers “QPR,” a simple suicide prevention training, to churches, schools, law enforcement agencies, counselors, student nurses or anyone who requests it.
“Suicide crosses all walks of life and all age groups,” Becmer told the Community Journal.
Becmer described herself as a “Blue Star Mom” with a son currently serving in the military. Her background is in mental health education and she has certificates from NAMI and other mental health organizations, though she takes care to note she is not a clinician.
“You use QPR to learn signs, debunk myths, ask the questions and then refer someone to a higher level of care,” she said. “Our organization specifically targets suicide prevention training. The more people know the signs, the higher the likelihood we can reduce veteran suicide.”
Since Sept. 10 is “World Suicide Awareness Day,” Together With Hill Country Veterans will feature a suicide prevention exhibit displayed in the Dietert Center that entire weekend – and will cap it off with a Sept. 12 suicide prevention training open to the public.
“There are a lot of things that happen to reduce suicidal ideation, protective factors – we can address homelessness, depression, (help people find) a sense of belonging, support groups,” Becmer said.
Together With Hill Country Veterans’ support group is currently partnered with a NAMI Zoom group out of San Antonio but the Kerrville organization will soon be launching its own online veteran-led support group twice a month starting Oct. 3, Becmer said.
Becmer said her goal is to make it as “normalized” to talk about PTSD and suicidal ideation “as diabetes.”
“When someone in the family gets a diabetes diagnosis, everybody sits down and talks about it and what adjustments they’ll have to make as a family, but with PTSD, (often) nobody sits down at the table and nobody makes adjustments,” she said. “That breaks my heart.”
Becmer said when screening veterans with PTSD for suicide ideation, she tries to keep the exchange very conversational.
“Once things go suicidal due to risk factors or biology factors, and a person has chosen whatever lethal means they intend to use, within five minutes, 25 percent of them would have carried it out and within 30 minutes half would be gone,” she said. “You have to know how to ask the right questions and be comfortable asking them.”
In her training, Becmer advises asking “Are you going to kill yourself?” (not the broader “Are you going to hurt yourself?”) If the person says yes, she advises asking, “Do you have a plan?”
According to Becmer, if someone answers yes to both questions, they must be referred to a higher level of care such as the local sheriff’s department or a mental health crisis team.
However, Becmer said, it’s a myth that once a person decides to attempt suicide they can’t be stopped by anyone – or that only experts can stop suicide.
“People always ask why didn’t someone do something,” she said. “You could be that someone!”
You cannot “put the idea” of suicide into someone’s head if it wasn’t already there, Becmer said – it’s a common and dangerous myth she seeks to dispel.
“Preventing suicide is everybody’s business and anybody can help prevent the tragedy of suicide,” she explained.
Most people leave one of four kinds of clues before they die by suicide, she said: a direct clue, which could be a statement like “I am going to kill myself;” an indirect clue, which could be a statement like “I won’t be around very long;” a behavioral clue, like making end-of-life directives; or a situational clue, like a loss of job or terminal diagnosis that has just occurred.
When working with veterans with PTSD, Becmer said she advises “nonjudgmental listening.”
“This is the time to save them, not the time to call them crazy or stupid or any other words,” Becmer said. “This is just a time to let them talk. Give up stigma: these are people in pain. If someone is drowning, are you going to throw them a lifeline or watch them drown?”
Becmer said that learning more about suicide prevention and PTSD is perfectly accessible to the average person.
“It’s a personal choice to get involved, but if you’re tuned in to offering assistance and guidance and friendship and caring, then you can learn how to prevent a suicide and there’s no need to be afraid,” she said.
To learn more about Together With Hill Country Veterans, follow “Together With Hill Country Veterans” on Facebook, call 830-315-5012 or email twv.hillcountry@gmail.com.
