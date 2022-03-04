County to host rural transportation workshop Monday, citizen input sought

Kerr County residents are invited and encouraged to attend a workshop on rural transportation planning scheduled Monday morning, March 7.
Residents will have the opportunity to voice their input on the 2023-2026 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP) and provide feedback for future planning efforts during the 9-11 a.m. event at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville.
Kerr County commissioners said they hope citizens will attend to hear the plan and speak up with their input.
Hosting the workshop will be the Alamo Regional Rural Planning Organization (ARRPO), which operates under the auspices of the Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG). Leading the effort will be the Texas Department of Transportation, with the assistance of the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.
This workshop will provide an opportunity for Kerr County residents to provide input on the draft of the Rural Transportation Improvement Program and other plans. Rural TIP includes all regionally significant projects to be funded within a TxDOT district over the next four years, including those eligible for federal funding.
“This meeting offers our residents the chance to review and comment on the proposed priorities identified by the Rural TIP,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
At the workshop, there will be a brief presentation on transportation planning and the role of ARRPO in the process. Covered will be possible impacts by the recently signed infrastructure investment and Jobs Act.
“It is important that our citizens attend. There will be an interactive exercise to gather information about needs in our county,” Kelly said.
The workshop is expected to last about 2 hours. Those who are unable to attend in person will be able to see online the pre-recorded presentation and then get a chance to participate in the map exercise, similar to those at the meeting physically. For more information about the virtual option, visit www.txdot.gov and search “San Antonio RTIP”.
Written input is also welcome from citizens. Comments must be postmarked no later than April 7, 2022, and addressed: Texas Department of Transportation, San Antonio District, Attn: Rural TIP, 4615 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229. Written comments may also be emailed to: Darcie.schipull@txdot.gov. Attention: Rural TIP.
