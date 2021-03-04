Peterson Health will continue to require face masks

Despite Governor Abbott’s Executive Order No. GA-34 to lift the mask mandate starting next week, Peterson Health will continue to require the use of face coverings or face masks for all employees throughout their healthcare facilities.
"We will also strongly encourage the use of face coverings in all public settings or in areas where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. As healthcare workers, Peterson Health strongly believes that wearing facemasks protects patients, employees, and the community from the spread of COVID-19. With cases continuing, Peterson Health does not believe it would be prudent at this time to discontinue this important practice," Lisa Winters, Peterson Health Director of Marketing and Community Relations, said.
Winters noted Abbott did state that businesses, including hospitals, may still limit capacity and or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion. With that, Peterson Health will continue to follow CDC guidelines, the Health & Human Services Commission, and other best practices, as they have from the very beginning of the pandemic.
In addition, the Texas Hospital Association is asking people to continue masking saying, “We know that it works. It protects healthcare workers and the people around them. More infectious variants are circulating in Texas, and millions more people need to be vaccinated. We should still be doing everything we can to protect each other.”
“We have concerns about the Governor’s order,” shares Cory Edmondson, President and CEO of Peterson Health. “We are starting to see a decline in positive cases and hospitalizations for the first time in nearly a year and are feeling a great sense of hope and relief. Believe me, I personally don’t like wearing a mask. However, this is not about me! I wear a mask for the safety of my staff, our patients, and the community. While I am in favor of independence, freedom of choice, and free will, I know that wearing a mask while COVID continues is the right thing to do, especially for healthcare workers. We feel we are starting to make headway in this COVID battle and masks play an important role in the fight and containment of COVID. I will do whatever it takes to keep my staff safe and protect them from facing another massive load and enduring the emotional and physical toll that comes with caring for COVID patients in our hospital. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Facemasks will continue to be required in all Peterson Health medical facilities for staff and for all visitors. Peterson Health will highly encourage staff to continue to wear them out in the community as healthcare ambassadors.
For more information on COVID related topics, visit the website at www.petersonhealth.com.
