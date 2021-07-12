A new exhibit is opening at the Riverside Nature Center that features Arthropods and what makes them so remarkable.
The new exhibit opens Saturday, July 10, with presentations from 1 to 3 p.m., plus refreshments and activities for the whole family.
One presentation will be “Arthropods, What Are They?”
Other programs
Parents and grandparents also are invited to bring preschool children to “Sprouts,” a story and observation time for young children every Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. at RNC.
Leaders call these programs an introduction to the many wonders of nature through story and observation.
Register for these programs by visiting www.riversidenaturecenter.org, or by calling 257-4837.
RNC leaders also are offering free “Nature Nights” every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m.
These programs started in June and continue on July 13 and 20, and Aug. 3.
The next programs will be “Mason Bee Houses,” “Trail Walk” and “Trash to Treasures.”
Visit the website or call the office for more information or to register the family to attend.
Also offered is a Saturday, July 17, “Bird Walk and Talk” led by Deloris and Paul Sellin.
They guide discovery walks along the City of Kerrville’s River Trail from 8 to 9:30 a.m., leading groups of like-minded bird watchers who meet at RNC to start their walk at that trailhead.
RNC also has an expert naturalist who volunteers to be available there 10 a.m. to noon each Friday to answer public questions about land management, or plants.
Visit with Jim Stanley to get questions answered or talk “nature.”
