Due to the weather forecast from the National Weather Service, the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department will be closing restroom facilities at Carver Park, 820 Webster Ave., and Singing Wind Park, 2100 Singing Wind Dr. Because of falling tree limbs, trails are also closed at Singing Wind Park and Kerrville-Schreiner Park. In addition, the Louise Hays Park Interactive Fountain will also be temporarily shut off. Closures will begin Friday, Feb. 12, and are anticipated to reopen on Friday, Feb. 19.
At this time all other facilities will remain open, but the city will be monitoring the changing conditions. Before arriving at facilities like the Scott Schreiner Golf Course or the Tennis Complex, be sure to call in advance to ensure they are open. Stay warm and safe.
For more information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
