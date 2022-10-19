Bond seeks to improve animal care

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of educational articles concerning the upcoming Kerr County Bond Election.
Proposition C on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot will fund the construction of a new Kerr County Animal Control Facility on 16 acres of property off Spur 100, purchased last year by the county. The proposed cost of the new animal shelter is $5.75 million.
The new facility will replace a deteriorating, undersized and unhealthy facility currently located on Loop 534 at the entrance to the city landfill and soccer fields.
The kennels in the existing facility do not meet state standards for drainage and cannot be properly sanitized. The facility lacks an isolation area for disease prevention. There is no climate-control storage for chemicals and supplies, and no public restrooms in the current building.
Plans for the new shelter include security and fire suppression systems, offices, public restrooms, laundry and shower facilities as well as adequate accessible parking. It will have properly sized animal care areas, designated adoption space and a training room.
When the new facility is completed in about two years, the current property on Loop 534 can be sold and the money used to offset the cost of the new facility.
Karen Johnson from Kerrville Pets Alive, who volunteers regularly at the shelter, explained several of the major issues faced by staff and volunteers at the current location.
“We recently had four puppies that came in sick, and we have no way to isolate them from the other dogs so we have to keep them in kennels away from the other animals until they can be evaluated. It turned out that they did not have parvovirus, but had been eating trash and it made them sick. They had diarrhea and were throwing up when they came into the facility,” Johnson said.
Johnson said late last week that they had 12 puppies that were being housed in the dog kennels.
“They get cold and chilled and it’s not unusual for us to find the puppies eating the plaster that has chipped off the walls. This is really not a facility for puppies,” Johnson said.
Johnson said staff and volunteers contact local rescue groups and seek a place for the puppies as soon as possible, but most often the other rescue groups say they are full. People who have puppies to surrender often try unsuccessfully to find rescues to take them, but can’t so they take them to Kerr County Animal Services.
“We do have a rescue group out of state that we are working with. That state has strict spay and neuter laws and so they want puppies,” she said.
Canine Parvovirus, a serious viral infection that is very contagious, is the biggest issue they face in the current shelter, Johnson said, because there is no designated isolation area. Untreated, a dog with parvo symptoms may die from the infection within 72 hours without treatment.
“They (animal services staff) do a marvelous job here sterilizing everything, but it’s a constant challenge.”
Cats cannot get the canine parvovirus and it cannot be passed to humans. The feline version of the virus is not the same as the canine version, but it can be just as deadly if not treated.
Many times puppies are surrendered when the owners cannot pay the reclaim fee required.
Johnson also pointed out in the kennels there are “guillotine doors” that can be raised and lowered to facilitate movement of the dogs from kennel to kennel. Some do not function correctly and create a safety hazard.
“We had one door, when lowered, caught the puppy. We were able to get him out, but if it had happened at night he probably would have died.”
The current animal services facility has a small room for friendly cats, but with an inadequate number of cages. Feral cats are kept in a separate area and are often unadoptable. If appropriate, volunteers work with feral cats and sometimes they can be socialized enough to be moved to the friendly cat status and be adoptable.
“Trapping feral cats is somewhat of a sport here in Kerr County,” Johnson said, “but the shelter has a limit of two cats that can be brought in to the shelter in one day.
Sometimes animal control officers are called out to remove a feral cat colony and they can bring as many as 10 or more cats into the facility at the same time.
“We don’t have room for that many cats at one time,” Johnson noted. “When we have no room, they have to be euthanized.”
Johnson said what is unfortunate is when people put out traps with food and someone’s tame cat is brought in with the feral cats. The friendly cats are posted on the ACS website and owners can identify and reclaim their pets, but the feral cats are not posted online and sometimes the tame cats are not identified in time to save their lives.
The number of both dogs and cats being euthanized has dropped dramatically since Kerrville Pets Alive was formed and began working with the county to address the euthanizing of dogs and cats issue three years ago.
In 2017 there were 1,002 animals euthanized. by 2021 the number dropped to 101 animals and in 2022 through the month of June only 37 animals had been put to sleep.
KCAS and Pets Alive work with several non-profit rescue groups in the Hill Country area to facilitate adoption of dogs and cats. Some of the dogs go to organizations that train service dogs for veterans with PTSD.
Nichole Golden, ACS officer who has been designated as the county’s adoption coordinator, said the lack of affordable spay and neuter options in the county is a “super, huge problem.”
“If we had more spay and neuter clinics then it wouldn’t be such a problem,” Golden said. “People feed feral cats on their driveway or somewhere around the house when it’s two or three cats and in six months they have 30 cats.”
Golden said the new facility will have a medical room for spay and neuter and rabies vaccinations to be administered to the animals before they are adopted.
“Sometimes volunteer veterinarians come from California to do mobile low-cost vet clinics. They pay their own way. They work primarily on the border, but go wherever the need is and are only in a location for a few hours. If we had an in-house surgery facility then veterinarians in this area who have volunteered to help us would be able to spay and neuter animals here,” Golden said.
Both Golden and Johnson agreed that the two-year wait for the new facility to be completed will only be a period when the number of animals in the county will continue to increase.
“In the interim, KPA is working hard to find a mobile unit (trailer or RV) to convert to a mobile spay/neuter clinic with local veterinarians assisting,” Johnson said.
Golden said they were also exploring the possibility of setting up a low-cost clinic at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, but the challenges of the cost of supplies and the ability to address unknown issues with the animals in that setting make it a complicated option.
The new facility will also have an area separate for the cats far away from the dogs.
“Cats are often traumatized when they come in and being so close to the barking dogs causes problems and can impact their adoptability,” Golden said.
Golden also said here are multiple contamination issues that will be resolved in the new facility and having a larger, more efficient intake area in the new facility will also be an added improvement to the current area (a hallway).
Since the county designated an adoption coordinator the number of animals adopted from the facility has increased by 151 percent.
The Kerr County Animal Services serves both residents within the City of Kerrville and Ingram and the unincorporated areas of the county through an interlocal agreement. Chapter 826 of the Texas Health and Safety Code (known as the Rabies Control Act) allows municipalities and counties to eliminate the duplication efforts.
The combined agency began in 1995 when the City of Kerrville and the county agreed that the county would take over the entire enforcement of rabies control and animal control regulations. State law mandates counties do only rabies and animal control and adoptions are not mandated. Kerr County opted to add the adoption services with the help of Pets Alive several years ago.
The first interlocal agreement in 1995 was for a 10-year period with the city paying a fixed amount to the county each year (40 percent of the county’s operating costs for the services). Subsequently agreements between the two entities have been renewed for periods up to three years at a time and have been modified when applicable.
As a part of the 1995 agreement the city conveyed the tract of land at the corner of Loop 534 and City Farm Road (current location of the ACS facility) to the county with the provision that the city would extend water and sewer service to the facility. The county agreed to furnish the facility to meet state requirements (at the time) for animal control facilities and maintain the facility during the period of the agreement.
Three years ago the city and county agreed, after the county eliminated funding to the library because of budget constraints, that the county would continue to do countywide animal control at no cost to the city and the city would allow county residents to continue to use the city-owned Butt Holdsworth Library for free.
Earlier this summer the two entities agreed to a one-year extension only, at the request of the City of Kerrville, to allow the “tweaking of the language in the interlocal agreement” before next budget year, according to Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz, the county’s liaison for issues related to the library contract.
“It is much more efficient to have only one shelter and one animal control program for the county and the city,” Letz said.
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and ends Friday, Nov. 4. Early voting will be at the Hill Country Youth Event Center/Happy State Bank Expo Hall on Hwy 27 in Kerrville and at the Ingram ISD Administration Building on College Street in Ingram. Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday for the two weeks of early voting plus an additional time on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.
The color of the current Texas Voter Registration card is blue. Your voter residence is listed on the left side and the list of offices that you are eligible to vote for is in the boxes to the right side. Registered voters in Pct. 1 and 4 need to check their voter card to be sure you note changes I the two precincts after redistricting based on the 2020 census. Some voters moved from Pct. 4 into Pct. 1 and some Pct. 1 voters were moved to Pct. 4.
Any questions about voter registration or voting issues can be directed to the Kerr County Elections Offices at (830) 792-2242.
