HCCBA presents record sum to HCYR

After many COVID-19 postponements, the Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. hosted its 34th Annual Ball—”A Night in Rio”—on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The Hill Country Charity Ball Association presented a $152,000 check to the Hill Country Youth Ranch—the largest philanthropic donation in Charity Ball’s history. Previously, the largest charitable donation that was presented by the HCCBA was in 2019, when the organization presented $95,000 to Habitat for Humanity.
“We are so thankful for all of the support and generosity from our Hill Country community,” said Allison Bueche, 2019-2021 Hill Country Charity Ball President. “This allows us to fully restore and renovate the children’s community center, which was in desperate need of repairs.”
The Harley Beck Community Center is the oldest structure on Hill Country Youth Ranch’s campus and is the central gathering place for all of the children.
“Hill Country Youth Ranch is overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Krystle Ramsay, Hill Country Youth Ranch Executive Director. “This generous gift will continue to bless our Youth Ranch family for decades.”
Since Hill Country Charity Ball was founded in 1986, the organization has raised more than $1.7 million for local non-profit organizations.
The 35th Annual Hill Country Charity Ball is slated for Saturday, May 21, 2022 and will benefit the Arcadia Theater. Tickets will become available for the 2022 event online at hillcountrycharityball.com later this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.