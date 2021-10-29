Third fatality announced from drag racing event crash

Lt. Mary Krebs of the Kerrville Police Department announced today that a third person has died due to injuries sustained in Saturday's drag racing event held at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
"As of today, October 29, 2021, we are sad to report a third fatality. Rebecca Cedillo of Converse, Texas passed away from her injuries on October 27, 2021," Krebs said. "On Saturday, October 23, 2021 at about 3:20 p.m., a vehicle participating in an organized, sanctioned drag racing event, Airport Race Wars 2, which was taking place at 1875 Airport Loop at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races."
The following individuals injured in the crash have been released from medical facilities, she said:
• Chance Dean Jones, 26 years of age of Taylor, Texas has been discharged from Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin;
• Mary Kate “Katie” Walls, 27 years of age of Taylor, Texas has been discharged from University Hospital in San Antonio, and;
• Michael Gonzales, 34 years of age of Fort Worth, Texas was discharged from San Antonio Medical Center in San Antonio.
Both Jones and Walls will be recovering at home and have a long road ahead according to family.
According to KPD, the crash resulted in two fatalities, a six-year-old male child who died at the scene and an eight-year-old male child who was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville where he was pronounced deceased
The names of the child fatalities have not yet been released.
"This investigation is still active and ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available," Krebs said.
