County continues debate on subdivisions

Kerr County leaders on Monday spent another round discussing subdivision rules, which included one matter being resolved, as well as hearing information about Chronic Wasting Disease, solving a hiccup on the East Kerr County Wastewater project and listening to renewed protests about federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Livestock show
A good news note was that the recent Kerr County Stock Show had raised about $1.1 million that were used in the sale of youth livestock. Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris said he was pleased how well the community supports the youth.
“The kids spend a lot of time learning responsibility, and it is great they are rewarded.” Harris said.
County Judge Rob Kelly praised the tribute to Rick Boles by former Ag Extension Agent Roy Walston.
Burn ban
Harris reminded the public that Pct. 4 was under a burn ban, due to very little rain. The burn ban also applies to Pct. 2. It has been lifted, as of Monday, in Pcts. 1 and 3.
Property issues
In agenda matters, the court revisited an issue of an easement variance on a property in Verde Park Estates, which had been discussed in the previous court meeting Dec. 28. In that meeting, surveyor Eric Ashley, speaking on behalf of owner Kevin Crabb and family, had not submitted a request for a variance. This time, he did. Ashley said that if the variance was not granted, it would cause “undue hardship” on the family and granting the variance would not cause harm to the county or adjuoining properties or keep anyone from using the easements.
He added that a variance would be a “common sense” solution, particularly since this was a family partition, which should be exempt from subdivision process due to costs and time delays. Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson said the plat showed a road “which is not even there. There is no intent to use it and it does not impede anyone.” The variance was passed 4-0-1, with Kelly abstaining.
A further discussion about county of revision of plat and right of way added other speakers to the discussion, Gene Stott and Joe Taylor. The general range of discussions included dedication of land. Kelly said that per subdivision rules, developers have to dedicate roads that are publicly owned and publicly maintained.
Sometimes a right-of-way and an easement can be the same, but it depends on the language on a document. Letz said that in the past, property owners owned the right of way but people still have use of the land. The court is still in the process of trying to clarify the subdivision rules, Harris said, and they will try to have them done within the next few months.
The court did approve final plats for Cypress Vine in Pct. 3 and a final plat for the Hideout Ranch in Mountain Home.
Another item to take action on how to determine if an access road meets public health and safety standards was left on the table, with some of the court saying it should be handled by the property owners and their neighbors.
Animal control
County Animal Control director Reagan Givens received unanimous approval for the annual reduction of the Annual Rabies Vaccination fees to $1 from Feb. 5-19 at local veterinary practices. The current fees are $5 for neutered/spayed dogs and cats, and $10 for non-neutered/spayed dogs and cats. There will be a sign posted at the courthouse.
Chronic wasting disease
Rancher Michelle McBryde of West Kerr County told the court that Chronic Wasting Disease, although not reported yet in Kerr County, has been of concern in rural Texas. She said there has been some confusion with opinions and facts about CWD. It affects certain wildlife, including mule deer and similar animals that are often hunted.
McBryde said that there was hearsay of positive cases locally, which has not been proven or documented.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said that the county is not in a position to do anything about it. “There is nothing we can do than let the public know it’s a problem,” Letz said. “It takes a long time for symptoms.”
McBryde agreed that while Texas Parks and Wildlife Department monitors the condition, and sends off samples to be tested at Texas A&M, so far nothing is confirmed, although it may be in the future. She added that sometimes the tests can be false positive. However, it has been found in counties including Kendall and Medina.
“CWD is a zoonotic disease, which means it can be transferred from animals to humans by consumption,” she said.
Letz said that Congress has appropriated $80 million to learn more about it, but that it seems to be a bigger problem in states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Colorado.
They agreed that public awareness was beneficial.
“It’s good what you are doing today,” he told McBryde.
ARPA protests
A repeat of the last several county meetings saw another lineup of speakers during public input reiterating their grievances against accepting ARPA funding from the Federal government. Public input does not allow the court to respond to their comments.
First up was Rich Paces of Center Point who said County Judge Kelly “signed off” on the terms and conditions of the contract and the court agreed to accept full compliance with its statutes, regulations and executive orders. He asked if the court has identified all areas in which the county was not in compliance, what would be the consequences of this act, and what have they done to protect the citizens from the government’s consequences.
Bethany Puccio said she appreciated, but was disappointed, at the one voice of support from Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew on the matter, and asked the money to be returned.
Terri Hall, representing We the People, said the court did not follow the wishes of the citizens, adding that the people were in charge, and that the present national administration was wanting to destroy the country.
“We hired you to do the job. ... We want you to be our stewards not our masters,” Hall said.
A virus denier, Alicia Bell, claimed that Covid injections were killing people.
John Sheffield, owner of Old Ingram Grocery and a Center Point resident, said he supported Paces’ stand. He asked that the order 38888 supporting ARPA be brought back on the agenda, and to rescind the order or at least have another discussion
Wastewater change
The court approved a change order that would add $57,371.58 to the East Kerr/Center Point Wastewater Collection Project Phase II contract. County Engineer Charlie Hastings told the court that there were problems with cleanout covers and other parts of the project. They created a hazard on the roads and had to be replaced. He said they were substandard, and were not supposed to be used. However, Belew said the county should not be held liable for the added expense, and Hastings said he would have Tetra Tech get with the bonding company regarding the Phase I contractor. Letz suggested they approve the amount and then pursue remedies for reimbursement. The court voted 5-0 to approve.
Sick leave
Regarding sick leave for Covid19 incidents, Human Resources director Jennifer Doss said there has been a spike, and is encouraging people to stay home. She asked if the court would consider giving additional sick leave but the court rejected her request. “We need to move on. If they are sick,they should stay home, regardless of what it is,” said Letz.
Harris agreed, saying that the symptoms could be from any number of illnesses, including the flu, and when he had Covid twice, he said it was only a big inconvenience. No action was needed since the last sick leave policy expired at the end of 2021.
Aggragate consultant
The court agreed to discuss with Jill Shackelford, regarding how long they needed to pay her $250/hr. for her consultant services with aggregate production operations. The court agreed she had done a good job so far.
Court liaisons
Regarding commissioners court liaison positions with various county departments, the court agreed to review their responsibilities since some of the county court such as Gipson and Letz will not be in office sometime in the future.
