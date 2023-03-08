Massive bust

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha campaigned on utilizing his contacts in state and federal agencies to aggressively fight the war against drugs in Kerr County, and last week he announced one of the largest drug busts to date.
Leitha said from Feb. 27 through March 2, a multi-agency operation based in Kerr County resulted in the disruption of large narcotic shipments throughout Texas.
This operation included officers and assets from the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, Kendall County Sheriff's Office, Gillespie County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety Analysts, DPS K9, DPS CID, North Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit, 100th District Attorney's Office, Carson County Sheriff's Office, Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Wharton Police Department, Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office, Collin County Sheriff's Office and the 32nd District Attorney's Office, Leitha said.
According to Leitha, a total of 11 individuals were arrested as a result of this operation.
The suspects and their respective charges were announced as:
• Emiliano Tomas Montano, 25, of The Colony, Texas, two counts of smuggling of persons;
• Derrick Lamont McDaniel, 24, of San Antonio, Texas, possession of 2-400 gm. of a controlled substance and possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. marijuana;
• David Ezequiel Cortinas, 27, of San Antonio, Texas, on an outstanding Bexar County warrant;
• Robert Davon Sheffield, 25, of San Antonio, Texas, possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana;
• Matthew Ramone Sheffield, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance and possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana;
• Juan Jose Lopez-Jaime, 24, manufacture or delivery of more than 400 gm. of a controlled substance PG1 and an immigration violation;
• Jesus Alfredo Cabral-Recendez, 22, of Comfort, Texas, manufacture or delivery of 4-200gm. of a controlled substance PG1, and unlawful carrying of a weapon;
• Alberto De Leon, Jr., 30, possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance PG 1;
• Alyssa Schneider, 33, possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance PG 2;
• Jesus Elijah Garcia Saldivar, of San Juan Bautista, Calif., evading arrest with a vehicle, and;
• Aislynn Pamela Martin, of Tyler, Texas, for violation of probation on manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance PG1 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leitha said total contraband seized in this effort included 27.5 kilos of cocaine, 56 kilos of methamphetamine, 1.6 kilo of THC, 0.59 pounds of marijuana, with a combined street value of approximately $8 million dollars.
Also recovered were two illegal guns, three wanted fugitives, and two undocumented immigrants, Leitha said.
As in all criminal cases, Leitha said, charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
“Our office continues to prove that collaboration and professional skill deliver big results. Disrupting these dangerous international criminal organizations takes all hands working in concert.
“This operation took months of careful planning and coordination, and the entire team worked together seamlessly,” Leitha said.
“The effects of this operation will be felt throughout the entire state.
“At a street value of around $8 million dollars, these are the largest seizures to date during my tenure as sheriff.
“We will continue to raise the goals for our continuing work as even more assets and resources become available to us.
“We cannot say enough in praise of our law enforcement partners across Texas that shared in this operation.”
