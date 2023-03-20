KPA! purchases banners for KCAS

The continuing efforts to help the county animal services department to find families for adoptable dogs and cats by the volunteers of Kerrville Pets Alive resulted in the purchase and donation of two banners to be displayed at the facility.
“We make every effort to promote pets for adoption at Kerr County Animal Services in support of their mission to save lives. KCAS is a taxpayer-funded county facility. The budget does not allow for expenses to go above and beyond to promote adoptable pets That’s where KPA steps in. “ said Karen Guerriero, KPA board president.
KPA volunteers are at the shelter daily socializing the animals and taking photos in hopes a potential adopter or rescue organizations will see a face or personality that sparks their interest. The photos and videos are posted on Facebook and on the KPA website.
“Our county is pretty much in a crisis mode with stray and unwanted cats and dogs. We have never recovered from the impact of COVID and the consecutive winter storms that have resulted in what we call ‘a never-ending kitten season’,” Guerriero said.
The challenging economy and the lack of affordable and pet-friendly housing has also played into the volume of pets entering local shelters.
“We are still operating out of a county shelter built decades ago to serve a much smaller pet community,” she added.
With the completion of the new animal control facility, approved by voters in the Nov. 2022 bond election, as much as a year or more away, the stress on the local shelters likely will continue and possibly worsen.
“There are many adoptable cats and dogs coming into the Kerr County Animal Services facility that deserve a chance at life. KPA recently designed and purchased two four-by-four foot ‘Adopt Me’ banners to be displayed on the dog play yard fences at KPAS. KPA hopes these banners will catch the eye of potential adopters when information about the pets are posted on social media,” Guerriero said.
The new animal control facility will house a medical suite that will allow for adopted pets to be sterilized and vaccinated before they are adopted to the public.
“Safe house” sought
KPA is also currently looking for a “safe house” location for cats and dogs awaiting rescue that must be moved out of the county facility to make space for more animals. For more information about KPA’s need for a “safe house,” please email: info@kerrvillepetsaliveorg.
With the continuing intake of adoptable animals into the county facility, KPA will host an adoption event from 10 am to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Kerr County Animal Services location at 3600 Loop 534.
Another important contribution to the community made by Pets Alive volunteers occurs when they are called to provide emergency aid for injured animals or animals that need medical care and the owner is unable to pay.
Sunday afternoon one of those emergencies arose after several cats and one dog suffering from smoke inhalation and burns as a result of a house fire were rescued by KPA volunteers. The fire in a home off Singing Wind Dr. resulted in damage to the home, but the homeowner was safe as were all but one of her animals. One cat perished as a result of the fire.
“Kerrville Police Dept. contacted us for assistance and we were happy to respond and help. They wanted us to come to the scene so, Karen Johnson, one of our volunteers responded and escorted the animals to two different local veterinarians for emergency care. We are glad to help when we can in situations like this and appreciate the local emergency agencies contacting us,” said Karen Guerriero late Sunday evening.
Donations are needed to help with the victims of Sunday’s fire. Donate online at kerrvillepetsalive.org or mail checks to 317 Sidney Baker S, Suite 400, or walk in checks MWF at 414 Clay St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
