Trustees hear plan for new superintendent search process

Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees wasted no time in beginning the search to replace former superintendent Dr. Mark Foust, whose resignation was effective Jan. 9.
At a Jan. 10 special called board meeting, David Thompson and Mike Moses, of Thompson & Horton, LLC, provided a timeline of how the search will proceed and helped gauge expectations.
Thompson & Horton, LLC was hired by the trustees to facilitate the search. They were the firm behind the hiring of Foust, who resigned to take a job elsewhere in the state. Foust has served as superintendent since Jan. 1, 2017.
“We haven’t had a failed search in all of the years we’ve been doing this,” Moses said.
Moses said the turnover among superintendents in the State of Texas has increased in recent years, saying that of the 1,100 positions statewide, the average turnover rate had been approximately 125 per year.
“We’ve been turning over quite a bit more since COVID, as you would expect,” Moses said. “Probably closer to 200 positions per year.”
Thompson and Moses laid out their goal to have a superintendent hired and a contract signed by May 1.
In order to get there, Moses said the firm would post the position publicly Jan. 11 on the Texas Association of School Administrators website, as well as on TexasISD. com. Personal letters to potential applicants will also be sent.
Regarding the timeline to achieve their goal, Moses said a local focus group must be created, consisting of local staff, residents, parents, community leaders and school administrators.
Moses asked each trustee to contact and choose six to seven individuals to serve on the focus group.
“We want a real nice cross-section of the community,” Moses said. “Then David and I come for the day and meet with these groups, of about 15-20.”
Thompson and Moses will return on Feb. 1 to meet with the focus group, which will be broken out into smaller numbers and discuss perceived strengths and weaknesses of the district, as well as desired traits of the group for the next leader.
“We take notes. We take down everything they say,” Moses said. “We will give you a report at the end of the day and follow that up with a written report, so you can kind of see what people are thinking.”
Moses said the focus group questions will also be posted on the KISD website for the general public to fill out and participate in the search as well.
Moses said the job posting will close on Feb. 21.
“David and I will do some vetting of the candidates after that,” Moses said. “We will get that all put together and propose to come back Feb. 27. That evening, you will get from us a spreadsheet with every person who is interested in that position.”
The next step that evening, he said, will be to whittle down the list to five or six candidates selected by the board.
“It will be a pretty extensive meeting,” Moses said. “That’s where we really dig into some materials and have discussions about the candidates and we have a process to help you get that down to about five or six people.”
Moses said once the candidates have been identified, his firm would begin scheduling interviews, based on availability of trustees.
“We have a list of about 100 questions for you to ask in interviews. It’s pretty thorough,” Moses said.
After discussions with trustees, it was agreed that candidate interviews would be conducted the week of March 21.
After the first round of interviews, Moses said trustees should select two finalists for a second round of interviews, which would be conducted the week of March 27.
According to Moses, once the finalists are named, intensive background checks will be conducted and a lone finalist will be named on April 10, with the board then executing a contract on May 1.
“The beneficiaries of all of this hard work will be the children of this district,” Moses said. “Getting this job posted and the focus letters out is ‘Job 1’ right now.”
In the absence of a superintendent, the board named Chief Financial Officer Jarrett Jachade as interim superintendent.
Jachade's career in education started as a high school math teacher and coach.
He then went on to serve as an assistant principal before becoming the principal of Tivy High School in 2012.
Jachade has a bachelor of education degree from Texas State University, a master of education administration degree from Lamar University, and obtained his superintendent’s certification from the University of Texas at Tyler.
