The International Economic Development Council announced the Kerr Economic Development Corporation was one of several organizations and cities in the U.S. selected as recipients of its 2022 Excellence Awards.
The KEDC received a Gold Award for Special Purpose Website, Bronze for Magazine and Newsletter and another Bronze for Entrepreneurship.
Recognized each year during the IEDC Annual Conference, the awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. The awards are designed to honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban and rural communities.
“Communities need our profession now more than ever. This year's awardees exemplify the ingenuity, leadership, and determination needed to meet the challenges of today and the future. The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and demonstrate the level of leadership that our profession strives for every day,” said Nathan Ohle, president & CEO of the IEDC, the largest nonprofit professional association for economic developers in the world.
“We’re honored to be recognized yet again by the IEDC for the strides we’ve made in economic development not only in the Kerrville region, but at the national level. The KEDC was asked to speak at the national conference and share some of our best practices and strategies in regards to business recruitment, entrepreneurship and development of human capital,” added KEDC Executive Director Gilberto Salinas.
Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world. IEDC received more than 500 submissions from the United States and four additional countries around the world.
“This year’s awards selection process was especially competitive. We are honored to recognize communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life,” said Christina Winn, IEDC Awards Advisory Committee Chair.
