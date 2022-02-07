City’s 2022 Activity Guide available online

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced that the 2022 Activity Guide is now available online at https://kerrvilletx.gov/2022_Activity_Guide, and will be mailed to more than 8,000 homes in the coming weeks.
View the Activity Guide online at the city’s website (under the Departments/Parks and Recreation tab) or on the City of Kerrville Facebook page.
The guide will be available soon in print at the Parks and Recreation Department located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, city hall, and the Kerrville Convention and Visitor’s Center.
For now, check out the digital version to see what fun activities you and your family/friends might be interested in.
“Our Activity Guide includes information on all of our department activities and services to the community throughout the year, including all of our city parks,” Parks and Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle said. “What I think is neat is that every picture that appears in the guide is from Kerrville, and not stock photos. We are blessed with not only the natural beauty of Kerrville, but a quality parks system as well for the community to enjoy. We hope that this guide helps bring awareness to our activities and parks system, as we enjoy serving our community.
“Let’s get outdoors, be active, and play!”
Included in the guide is information regarding department activities and programs such as:
• Aquatics - Swim Lessons, Jr. Lifeguard Camp, Senior Water Aerobics, Adult Lap Swim, Adult Masters Private Lessons, Mermaid Class, promotional days at the Olympic Pool;
• Special Events - Movies in the Park, Mother & Son Dance, Daddy & Daughter Dance, Skateboard Competition, July 4th Fourth on the River, Concerts by the River, River Roadster Show, Kids Triathlon, Wet ‘N Wag, Kerrville Triathlon Festival, Kerrville River Festival, Kerrville Chalk Festival, Haunted Ghoul Pool, Family Fright Night, Holiday Lighted Parade, Running Home for the Holidays 5K, and library and police programs too;
• Adult Sports Leagues and Tournaments – Soccer, Flag Football, Volleyball, Basketball, and Kickball;
• Parks and Facilities – Kerrville Sports Complex, Kerrville Tennis Complex, Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, and the entirety of the parks system.
Looking for a place to host your unique event or party? The Activity Guide includes rental information and a variety of options to choose from.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@ kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.