Wreaths Across America event set for Saturday

The public is invited to participate in the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony slated for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Kerrville National Cemetery.
The event will honor the memory of the 472 military veterans burried there. The cemetery is located at Spur 100, just east of the Kerrville VA Hospital.
Cadets from the Kerrville Civil Air Patrol, assisted by veterans from the audience, will place symbolic wreaths for each of the services, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, Space Force, and those whose last known status was Prisoner of War or Missing in Action.
This ceremony is held at cemeteries across the nation to “Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve and Teach our children the value of freedom.”
Members of the public are encouraged to attend this event. After the ceremony the audience is invited to place a wreath on a grave. All 472 graves will have a wreath this year. Lt Col Robert Hamm, the WAA Location Coordinator for Kerrville National Cemetery conveys his sincere appreciation to all who have made donations to purchase the wreaths.
