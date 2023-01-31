'Stay home. Stay warm. Stay safe' NWS says as worst of storm is expected

The National Weather Service has announced the worst of the current winter storm is expected to arrive overnight and on Wednesday morning. .
Isolated areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle and light rain will continue through this evening. Heavier, more widespread rain, freezing rain, and sleet arrive after midnight and continue through the morning Wednesday. Travel will be difficult to near impossible.
Temperatures will rise above freezing in some areas during the afternoon with precipitation type changing to rain, but freezing drizzle and rain will continue through tomorrow night in some areas, mainly across the Hill Country.
In addition to travel impacts, ice accumulating on power lines and tree branches could lead to isolated power outages in the Hill Country and Austin Metro area.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Thursday morning. We may be able to cancel some of the southeastern counties late tomorrow if temperatures are able to climb above freezing and remain there.
By Thursday afternoon, all precipitation will begin to exit and all areas should be back above freezing. Stay home, stay warm, and stay safe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.