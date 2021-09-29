Public invited to CERT recruitment event Saturday

“Are you calm under pressure? Do you want to help those in need? Can you handle being the first boots on the ground to help your neighbors in the aftermath of a natural disaster? If so, then we could really use you as a volunteer,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
Any person interested in finding out more about CERT – the Community Emergency Response Team – is invited to attend a recruitment day event on Saturday, Oct. 2.
“From 10 a.m. to noon, we will meet in the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Training Room, which is adjacent to the main sheriff’s office at 400 Clearwater Paseo,” Thomas said. “We will have current members and leaders there to provide details about the kinds of events we prepare for and the actions we take, as well as to answer any questions you may have.”
“During the pandemic, our roster dwindled a little. I’d really like to build it back up, so that we have enough trained, volunteer citizen heroes on hand before the next situation arises in which our community residents need us,” Thomas added.
CERT members are the first to arrive and provide immediate assistance to their neighbors right after a disaster. Members of the squad are well trained and can serve a great service by providing damage assessments valuable for triage purposes by emergency forces prior to their arrival. CERT volunteers can tackle the logistics of organizing other volunteers or the distribution of food, water and emergency resources, plus they can lend a hand to their fellow citizens in countless ways.
“Disaster response and recovery efforts require more helping hands than just those provided by our uniformed officers, firefighters and EMS personnel,” Thomas added. “In fact, a significant portion of response and recovery is done by volunteer groups who are willing to step up and take on essential tasks to help others around them in their times of need.”
To become a member of the CERT, requirements are: candidates mut be at least 18 years of age, have no criminal history and must successfully complete the CERT Basic Training Course, which is set the following weekend, Oct 8-10.
To be covered in that training course are such topics as: disaster preparedness, fire safety and utility controls, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue operations, CERT organization, disaster psychology, terrorism and more.
Applications to be a volunteer member on the CERT unit are available at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/sheriff/cert. For more information or questions, contact Thomas at wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us or phone him at 830-896-1216 during regular business hours.
