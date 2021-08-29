HC Gala beneficiaries named

The 2021 Hill Country Gala, Inc., a 501(c)(3), will benefit five nonprofit organizations that directly serve Hill Country veterans, announced Toby Appleton, the organization’s president.
The Hill Country Gala, which was created in 2019 to benefit the San Antonio office of Wounded Warriors Project (WWP), has expanded its organization’s mission to benefit veteran organizations within the Hill Country.
Funds generated from the “Here’s to Our Heroes” event will go to:
• Together With Hill Country Veterans,
• Veteran Assistance Dogs of Texas,
• Hill Country Veterans Center,
• Meals for Vets — A Project of Honor Veterans Now, and;
• Wounded Warriors Project, San Antonio office.
The event – “Here’s to Our Heroes” – is taking place on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall on the Hill Country Youth Event Center campus in Kerrville.
“Proceeds from the event will remain in the Hill Country to assist veterans and their families and caregivers,” said Toby Appleton, president of Hill Country Gala, and head of University Relations for Schreiner University.
Tables to the black-tie event, featuring live entertainment by Pat Green, are on sale at hillcountrygala.com.
Schreiner University is again the title sponsor of this year’s gala.
“Schreiner University’s support of this event goes hand-in-hand with our commitment to the military, to our own heritage beginning as Schreiner Institute and to our continued support of current military and veterans as a Yellow Ribbon school,” said Appleton. “Assisting wounded warriors, and all veterans, is one of the noblest of causes.”
The “Here’s to Our Heroes” Gala will feature live music by Pat Green and consist of a plated steak dinner, catered by Chef Martino Ortega and Chartwells, as well as a wine pull, whiskey pull, dancing and much more.
Live entertainment
Since 1995, Green has released 13 albums (12 recorded in studio and one live), and sold more than two million records, racking up 12 Number Ones on the Texas Radio chart (including his most-recent single, “Drinkin’ Days”).
Green has also released 10 Billboard radio hits and has placed songs like “Wave on Wave” in the Top Five of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.
He’s been nominated for three Grammy awards and is still regarded as one of the most electrifying entertainers on tour, covering millions of miles and filling venues like the historic Gruene Hall and the massive Houston Astrodome with equal ease.
Mainstream stars like Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Dave Matthews have taken Green out on the road, recognizing the mass appeal of his everyday anthems, dedicated to the simple joys and inevitable heartbreaks of the American experience.
In short, Green has been instrumental in putting Texas country on the map, paving the way for scores of other artists who share his passion for authenticity.
“Stories of help that our veterans have received and continue to receive from the five beneficiary organizations will be shared with the gala attendees throughout the evening,” Appleton said. “The event’s attire will be formal, suits to tuxedos for men and cocktail dresses to formals for ladies.
“We are excited to be able to assist veteran nonprofits here in the Hill Country,” Appleton said. “These organizations that were selected this year do a tremendous service for our veterans, and we are proud to support them as they support those who served.”
None of this can be done without the support of this great community and the sponsors, he said. They are South Star Bank, Cypress Roofing, Dawn Collum at Ameriprise Financial, 1 Home 4 U, and Jam Broadcasting.”
Together with Hill Country Veterans: Together with Hill Country Veterans is a non-profit organization founded in 2019 to promote community awareness and partnerships to prevent veteran suicide throughout the Hill Country.
The completely volunteer-operated organization provides support groups to veterans their families, suicide prevention training to area residents and support personnel, and awareness campaigns to build understanding around suicide vulnerability, risk factors and how community members can help veterans navigate crisis situations.
Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas: The Kerrville-based Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas provides trained service dogs to assist disabled veterans living across Texas with their physical and emotional recovery.
These veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress, military sexual trauma and other disabilities. A trained service dog allows these veterans to enjoy things like being out in public, partaking in events that tend to invite large crowds and completing daily tasks.
VA dogs are trained to do things such as pull a wheelchair, retrieve and pickup items, help veterans get up after falls, or provide a brace to stand, or sit. It costs an estimated $25,000 to acquire, train and assign a service dog to a veteran in need.
Hill Country Veteran Center: Housed in the former National Guard Armory at 411 Meadowview Lane, the Hill Country Veterans Center offers a variety of support to area veterans.
Inside the center is space for support groups and meetings, a food pantry, military museum, and access to emergency assistance — such as financial aid for rent and utilities — that is funded by donors, as well as through funds raised through public rental of the event center.
The organization prides itself in being able to cut through red tape and quickly and directly provide veterans with assistance during crisis situations, as well as help in gaining access to other forms of veteran support through referrals and outreach.
Meals for Vets: Fredericksburg-based Meals for Vets is a project of Honor Veterans Now and provides meals for veterans who are younger than 60 years old, who may be underserved by other age-restricted food-relief programs.
Meals for Vets raises funds and builds partnerships with other food-assistance programs to ensure veterans and their families do not go hungry.
The money raised and donated to Meals for Vets will be earmarked to grow the organization’s reach in the Hill Country area.
Wounded Warrior Project: WWP was established in 2003 to provide wounded veterans and their families with help including dental health and wellness, physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence programs and connection.
Programs target warriors serving after 9/11 but have assisted those from other conflicts as well. Since 2003, WWP has spent over $1.1 billion on wounded warriors and their families/caregivers.
The money raised by the Hill Country Gala would go to the San Antonio office of WWP, earmarked for Hill Country veterans.
Information on the event and table sponsorships as well as individual tickets to the event can be found on Hill Country Gala, Inc.’s website at www.hillcountrygala.com or by emailing info@hillcountrygala.com.
