OLH celebrates students with annual Academic Award Ceremony

OLH Recipients of the President's Award for Outstanding Achievement are, from left, (front row) Catherine Westfall, Elizabeth Villarreal, Nancy Garcia, Brianna Alcorta and Gracie Morris. Back row, Zach Pardue, Clayton Gillen, Julian Garza, Sam Cummings, Dominic Civello, Dalton Herndon, Aaron Lehde, Matthew Romero and Alessio Wilson.