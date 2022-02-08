Live theater lovers and presenters from across Texas will gather at the Cailloux Theater in February for the annual TEXFest presented by Fort Worth based Theatre Network of Texas.
Events, including some that are open to the public, will take place from Feb. 17-19.
Local company Playhouse 2000 will present their entry in the TEXFest One-Act-Play competition following the Opening Ceremonies on Thursday at 8 p.m. They are presenting Christopher Durang's comedy "The Actor's Nightmare."
Other public performances include the Fort Stockton Community Theater presentation of "Rude Awakenings" by Nicolas Ridley on Friday at 4:30 p.m.; Brazosport Center Stages' "An Iliad" by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare on Friday at 8 p.m.; and Boerne Community Theatre's "Done/Undone" by Kate Bosworth on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Tickets to see these performance are just $10 per person and are available at the door.
TEXFest is an annual gathering of theater practitioners that will bring about 500 guests to Kerrville for four days of networking, educational workshops, and shared performances. On alternate years, TEXFest is one part of the international American Association of Community Theater's One-Act-Play competition.
Playhouse 2000 has been a frequent award winner in AACT competitions, including appearances at state and regional festivals in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 and an invitation to the National Festival in Gettysburg, Pa. in 2019.
Details on TEXFest are available on the TNT website - TexasTheatres.org.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's community theater, and manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. More information, including other performances coming to the Cailloux, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
