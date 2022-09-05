July 4 event breaks record for attendance

Arcadia Live held its 12th annual 4th of July celebration “Robert Earl Keen’s 4th on the River” this year at Louise Hays Park, in Kerrville. This was a free event, open to the public with festivities for all ages. We had live music, delicious food vendors, bounce houses for the children to enjoy and closed the night with one of the only firework displays in the Texas Hill Country.
Thank you to our Fire Department and Parks & Recreation for safely pulling off a grand firework show.
Returning this year, as our star headliner and the festival’s namesake, was Robert Earl Keen. Opening for Keen was Flatland Cavalry, who brought the park down with an incredible performance. The awesome lineup also included: nuevo flamenco band Del Castillo, who brought a Santana type energy, and Kylie Frey returned not only performing an emotional and inspiring set, but also sang a goosebump-evoking National Anthem.
This year we had the highest attendance to date with more than 11,100 people in the festival grounds alone; 17,000 including the surrounding parking areas and parking lots to enjoy the music and fireworks just outside the park. Nearly 50 percent of the attendees traveled in from other cities, from Austin, San Antonio, and our Hill Country neighbors, and as far as Lubbock, Corpus Christi, Houston and even out of staters. The tourism brought in tremendously impacted our businesses, hotels, restaurants, and community at large.
This event would not have been possible without the help of our sponsors, willing to contribute to the efforts of providing an exceptional event for our community and beyond. The Arcadia Live wants to thank all of Kerrville’s 4th on the River sponsors for donating and making this event a huge success.
Sponsors included:
• Title Sponsor: City of Kerrville.
• Leading Sponsors: Cypress Roofing, Chris Cheever, HEB, James Avery Craftsman and Century 21 The Hills Realty;
• Independence Sponsors: Baehre Real Estate, Clarlyle Flooring, Foster Construction Services, Keg One O’Neal, Ken Stoepel Ford, Kerrville Title Co., KPUB, MacDonald Companies, Out Back Patio Furnishings, Schreiner Goods, Stay Hill Country and Wilson’s Icehouse;
• Supporting Sponsors: A3 Studio, Aaron and Hager Plumbing Companies, Alamo Colleges, Dr. Borchers DDS, Brinkman Commercial Properties, Danford Law Firm, DFEO CPA, Francisco’s Restaurant, Garrett Insurance, Heritage Investment Management, Hewitt Engineering, Hill Country Memorial Hospital, Kerr County Abstract and Title Co., Weston Homeplace II, L. Duff Enterprises, Massey Itschner & Co., MG Building Materials, Off Main Brewing, Peterson Health, Security State Bank and Trust, Taco Casa, Terminix, Texas Hill Country Bank, and Vision Source;
• Marketing Sponsors: JAM Broadcasting and Ranch Radio Group.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
