In 2019, the City of Kerrville revived the Kerrville Main Street Program and created a Main Street Advisory Board, which is comprised of property and/or business owners within the designated Main Street boundaries, all of whom must be residents of Kerr County.
All regular MSAB meetings are open to the public and are advertised on the City of Kerrville’s website, just like any other City board and commission meeting.
The first meeting of the newly-appointed members of the Main Street Advisory Board took place Nov. 20, 2019.
The board’s most immediate concern was to address the deteriorating condition of the memorial bricks lining the city’s downtown streets, which pose a potential threat to citizen and pedestrian safety after many years of weather exposure, pedestrian foot traffic, and damage from motor vehicles and delivery trucks.
These damaged bricks are located within the public right of way along the sidewalks downtown, which are maintained by the city and are in need of repair in some areas. The memorial brick program was initially designed as a fundraising project to support the Main Street Program budget more than 25 years ago as part of a downtown beautification project.
The issue of what to do with the damaged bricks has been discussed in almost every monthly MSAB meeting over the last two years. In January, 2021, an ad-hoc sub-committee of the Main Street Advisory Board was formed to provide a recommendation on how to proceed with the memorial brick program.
The committee looked into a number of ideas for repairing the bricks or moving them to a new location, but those options were not found to be feasible.
The recommendation that was determined most feasible long-term was to offer to return the bricks to their original donors and create a webpage to honor and recognize those who originally purchased bricks, along with the inscriptions recorded.
At the posted June 23 Main Street Advisory Board meeting, which was open to the public and public comments, the aforementioned recommendation was presented by the sub-committee and passed unanimously by the MSAB board.
Once removed, the memorial bricks will be stored at a city facility while they are being returned to those that express interest. For more information regarding the recommendation, please see the following link: https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/1931/Main-Street-Brick-Program.
A webpage has been generated to capture survey information for those interested in having their brick returned (bricks.kerrvillemainstreet. org).
On Aug. 23, 2021, the information will be compiled and the Main Street Advisory Board will arrange for a group of volunteers to gather these bricks and determine a method of dispersal shortly thereafter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.