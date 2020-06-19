Word was received by local officials mid-afternoon Thursday, June 18, that Kerr County has yet another positive COVID-19 case – bringing the total announced earlier in the day to number now 34.
Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas said the latest case of a positive COVID-19 novel coronavirus infection in a local person was confirmed through testing at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Earlier in the day, local officials had announced that the county’s total had reached 33 cases after 12 new positives were added this week.
Now, with one more making it 13 new positives for Kerr County (and with a couple of days to go before the week’s end,) Thomas reiterated his earlier statement, saying this pandemic is far from being over and the latest cases can be attributed to community transmission.
“People really need to be careful and courteous of others if they leave their homes to go out in public. They can do this by wearing face coverings in public and standing at least 6 feet apart from others,” he said.
Individuals also need to wash their hands frequently, disinfect their homes and vehicles and stay home if they have any symptoms or think they might have had contact with someone who has since tested positive, he added.
Kerr County’s 34 cases can be broken down into 19 recoveries, 14 active infections and 1 death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.