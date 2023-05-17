Good Samaritans in I-10 crash identified

The unidentified “Good Samaritan,” who very likely saved the life of NexTier Oilfield Solutions truck driver Lucas Hutchinson, 38, last week from a fiery crash on Interstate 10, reluctantly came forward to tell his story after being outed by his proud mother-in-law. She saw the harrowing tale last week on the Hill Country Community Journal website.
Cassidy Carpenter, of Clovis, N.M., said he and his father, Doug, just did “what needed to be done” at the scene of the accident and once the driver was safe and help was on the way, they “got back in our pickup truck and went home.”
The incident occurred Saturday, May 6, around 11 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling westbound and driven by Hutchinson blew a front tire, leaving him unable to steer the rig. Hutchinson struck a guard rail on the Exit 484 overpass. The trailer of the truck landed partially on top of the concrete railing and was pulled across the railing as the vehicle continued to travel forward, according to Texas Department of Safety Trooper Joe Morris. Once the vehicle came to the end of the concrete guard-railing, it jackknifed, separated and caught fire.
Cassidy and Doug were conducting business for their family farm, Carpenter Farms, LLC, when the incident occurred, as they traveled westbound on the interstate.
“We harvest wheat and have cattle, but our cash crop is pumpkins,” Cassidy said. “We had traveled to Somerset, Texas, to pick up a load of honey bees. We spent the night in Somerset and were on our way home.”
The honey bees, Cassidy said, are used to pollinate the pumpkin vines.
“We were about a quarter mile away and we saw something happen. The hood flew up and all about the same time it burst into flames,” Cassidy said. “We didn’t really think about it. My dad called 9-1-1 and we pulled into the median. I went to the back of the truck to get some gloves and rushed over.”
Cassidy said he and Doug took a quick assessment of the situation, making sure the truck was not pulling flammable liquids.
“When I got to the truck and tried to open the door, there was an exhaust pipe bent up in front of the door, blocking it,” Cassidy said. “I bent it down to the ground and tried opening the door, but it still wouldn’t open. I could hear a man screaming ‘Help me. Get me out.’ He was trying to kick the window out.”
Cassidy said the cab of the truck was filling with smoke and the driver was becoming overwhelmed.
“He leaned on the door and it opened a bit, but we couldn’t get it open any further, so I looked around for something to break the window with,” Cassidy said. “I found what looked to be an I-beam for a cable barrier and was able to use it to break the glass in the window.”
At this point, Cassidy said, Hutchinson stuck his head out the window for air.
“By this time the whole cab of the truck was filled with smoke and he was out of it and in a daze,” Cassidy said. “Because we couldn’t get the door open, we were trying tell him that he would have to climb out the window, but he just couldn’t seem to comprehend what we were saying.”
At that point, according to Cassidy, Doug said something that seemed to jar Hutchinson.
“My dad just told him he needed to crawl through the window because the fuel tanks were going to blow,” Cassidy said. “That worked, and he started to crawl through the window. We helped him out and I cradled him and carried him to the side of the road, where he would be safe.”
Cassidy said a company companion vehicle was traveling with Hutchinson and had arrived on the scene of the accident.
“The first thing we did was make sure no one else was in there with him and everyone there said he was alone,” Cassidy said. “At this point, we felt like our job was done, so we got in our pickup and went on home.”
Cassidy said the remainder of the drive back to Clovis was fueled with adrenaline.
“Before the accident happened, my dad was saying he was ready to take a nap,” Cassidy said. “But, after that, neither of us was tired. I called my wife, but we waited until after we got home to tell my mom.”
The story about the accident was posted on the Hill Country Community Journal website the same day it occurred, May 6.
On May 8, Julie Brooks, Cassidy’s mother-in-law, sent the following message.
“Greetings from Clovis, New Mexico. My name is Julie Brooks. Recently you posted an article about a Good Samaritan who saved the gentleman in the semi-accident. I wanted to let you know that person is my son-in-law, Cassidy Carpenter. He is a local generational farmer and this is just who he is. He is noble, kind, selfless and generous. This isn’t the first time he has put himself in danger to help folks. Back in 2017, we had a major blizzard. He did not hesitate to jump on farm equipment and help folks. If you are broke down on the side of the road, he’s gonna stop,” Books wrote. “When he got home from his trip, he picked up his daughter and loved on his family telling them how much he loved them - being grateful because someone else almost didn’t have that opportunity - to add to the story, he was involved in a massive explosion with a long recovery, which one would think would cause him to be hesitant to jump into a ‘fire’.”
Cassidy admitted he was surprised that he didn’t hesitate to approach the roaring flames of the vehicle.
“In 2010, I was involved in a propane explosion here on the farm. I was burned over 30 percent of my body with second and third-degree burns. I was flown to Lubbock, Texas, to their burn unit and they took great care of me, Cassidy said. “So, I was as surprised as anyone else that after seeing that truck explode I wasn’t afraid of the flames. As farmers, that’s just what we do - neighbors help neighbors.”
While Cassidy said he and Doug never expected to gain any attention for their efforts, they are hopeful they might hear how Hutchinson is doing.
“We’d just like to know he is alright,” Cassidy said.
