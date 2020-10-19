SU kicks off HCCF virtually

Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president, and student speakers and volunteers kicked off the 2020-21 Hill Country College Fund campaign for donations last week, using a video-taped presentation under the current COVID virus precautions.
The presentation would normally have been the program at a luncheon on campus with SU staff and students and community volunteers.
This year’s campaign goal is $700,000; and their deadline to collect volunteer contributions is Nov. 24.
SU administrator Mark Tuschak introduced some of the students who McCormick called “The first among the delights on the Schreiner campus.”
Student
speakers
Annie Wallace is a sports management major and an SU girls’ softball player. She was nominated to speak by a faculty member, who described Wallace also as a prominent student leader and sophomore senator in campus government.
Wallace said she’s majoring in sports management and marketing; and thanked all who have donated to the HCCF in the past.
“You help us pursue pathways to careers and higher education.”
She talked about growing up in Boerne and always enjoying living in a small town.
“The community aspect at Schreiner is unmatched, my new home,” she said. “My love of sports influenced my major and marketing minor; and I’m making the most of my experiences. I plan to be a professional events planner for major sports organizations.”
Wallace said going to a small school allowed her to branch out into different organizations, including student activities board and student government; and helped her find new opportunities to practice leadership skills.
Chris Flores, a freshman psychology major, called SU a “close-knit community” and said he can have one-on-one time with professors.
He called himself a “non-traditional student” and part of a work-study program, while he lives at the Oaks apartments on campus with other older students.
McCormick introduced him as one of the “gritty students” they look for, to recruit.
Flores introduced himself as overcoming past issues with his physical and mental health and being homeless previously.
“But I am not defined by my past. You can always learn, and overcome obstacles. There are no mistakes, only lessons. Every breath and obstacle is a second chance. My goals are driven by my faith now.”
He makes a paycheck, and got grants and scholarships. He said peer tutoring supplements the faculty instruction.
“This allows me to be focused and I’m maintaining a 4.0 (GPA) right now. My goal is to operate my own dual diagnosis treatment facility,” Flores said. “I hope to earn enough to donate in the future to the Hill Country College Fund.”
Miranda Spires said attending SU gives her a new opportunity to grow and become an adult. “My teachers and profs care,” she said.
Because of the HCCF, discounts and the G.I. Bill, she said she has the luxury of not having to work.
“I can put my whole time and effort into school, and because Schreiner is a ‘yellow ribbon school,’ they fill the gap.”
Spires said she’s one of two people in her family to have or get a college degree; and she will be able to help support herself and help her family.
Her goal is to work in emergency medicine or pediatrics, at Peterson Regional Medical Center or in Fredericksburg or at the Kerrville Veterans Administration hospital.
“Without this help, I wouldn’t have this opportunity to have another amazing career,” Spires said.
Campaign chairman
McKinney said she’s proud to be an SU volunteer and trustee on the university board of trustees. She thanked Noon Rotary and all the volunteers and students working to raise the HCCF money. She said her video part was filmed outdoors on campus so everyone could see how beautiful it is, and how diligent everyone has been about safety protocols.
“The university is committed to providing a superior education to each and every student,” she said.
She said she also experienced how kind and genuine people are on campus, and how the administration cares about the school and its students.
“Financial aid is given to need-based students in Kerr and contiguous counties. The goal is to prepare students for meaningful purposeful lives in a changing global society – this year like none ever before,” McKinney said.
She said she and her husband always make an annual donation, to help more students graduate with hope and achievement.
Origin of HCCF
Tuschak said the HCCF was created almost 41 years ago by Karen Kilgore, now an SU administrator, and that millions of dollars have been raised since then, and thousands of students have received a Schreiner education, because of the friends and neighbors who were part of the HCCF over the years.
He said Kilgore will be retiring in the near future; and she deserved more than virtual standing ovation. But, he added, they couldn’t have done this without the volunteers each year. “I rely on our volunteers to make me look good,” he said.
Janet McKinney is the 2020-21 chairperson, aided by David Weekley, advanced gifts; Greg Appel, business division; Carolyn Northcutt, community division; Allison Bueche, business/county division; Adrian Winder, SU staff; Kristan M. Alexander, SU faculty; and Ross Rommel, immediate past chairman.
There are 60 other volunteers working in those divisions, he said.
“It’s not about how we do it; it’s about the lives you touch and the people you meet,” McCormick said. “It’s not about Schreiner University’s budget or books or buildings. It’s about walking with the students, hand in hand.”
Mail donations to Schreiner University, CMB 6229, 2100 Memorial Blvd. Kerrville, Texas 78028-5611, checks made to SU-HCCF; donate online at www.schreiner.edu/giving/ hccf; or call 792-7204 to get more information.
“We didn’t want to cancel the campaign kick-off, but we re-imagined it for people to be safe and comfortable,” McCormick said.
The video included some pre-recorded material and some live presentations, to introduce the volunteers guiding the campaign and the students who benefit from the HCCF.
“Our passion is for the Hill Country College Fund,” McCormick said.
He called the opening of this academic year “a strange fall semester” when students and staff were used to sharing meals side by side, and sitting next to each other for classes, sports and other activities.
“But we are learning how to remain a ‘community’ now, even through using Microsoft Teams and its Chat function. And we are creating experiences with even that platform,” he said.
