Mayor responds to more false allegations by Baroody

An unusual situation at last week’s Kerrville City Council meeting led to questions about the legal rights of sitting council members, as they pertain to comments and opinions presented by citizens speaking during the Citizen’s Forum portion of the meeting.
It is during this portion of the agenda that citizens are given four minutes to speak on any topic they wish. However, no discussion among council members is allowed due to legal requirements provided by the Open Meetings Act.
It is not unusual for council to hear from the same handful of citizens each meeting. One of those citizens is former councilmember George Baroody, who consistently criticizes or lectures council members and, in some instances, lobs accusations, which was the case at the Oct. 25 meeting.
Baroody took his allotted time to accuse Mayor Judy Eychner of conducting a “walking quorum” at a private event held at a local business during the previous week.
Baroody described a situation where Eychner arrived at the event, where Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia and Place 4 Councilmember Brenda Hughes were already in attendance.
Baroody said Eychner spoke to a county official about official business and then spoke with Garcia, Hughes and Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson.
After Baroody was finished speaking, Clarkson addressed City Attorney Mike Hayes and asked what legal rights council members had to respond to misinformation being levied during the Citizens Forum portion of the meeting.
“Is there anything we can say, do or act, whenever we feel like we’ve been accused of something with information or knowledge,” Clarkson said. “I don’t know what we can do, but I don’t like sitting up here and being accused of things in the way that we were just accused without knowledge or understanding of the situation. It’s not fair.”
Hayes said “You absolutely can respond, as an individual, with factual information.”
Before Clarkson was done speaking, Baroody jumped up from his seat and approached the microphone to begin arguing with Clarkson, while Eychner tried to inform Baroody that his allotted time was up.
There was no further discussion on the matter, due to limitations on council and the seemingly combative behavior of Baroody.
After the meeting Eychner agreed to meet with the Hill Country Community Journal to explain the situation.
“George Baroody is attempting to make it sound or look like I was guilty of a walking quorum at a recent social gathering. Baroody is wrong and spreading false information,” Eychner said.
She explained that when she arrived, she merely said “hello” to Garcia and then had a brief, social discussion with Hughes.
“No city business was discussed,” Eychner said.
Eychner said she had been trying to get in touch with Precinct 1 Kerr County Commissioner Harley Belew to discuss issues with an interlocal agreement, but she had not been able to reach him.
“I saw Harley there and I asked to visit with him privately and we walked away from the event,” Eychner said. “When I arrived there were two other council members in attendance. I said hello to one of them and then had a separate conversation with the other, and no city business was discussed during that conversation.”
In addition, Eychner said, while Baroody accused her of also speaking to Clarkson during the private event, Eychner said that is not true.
“We were never there at the same time,” Eychner said. “I had somewhere to be at 5 o’clock and Kim was still at work at 5 o’clock, so he is not telling the truth.”
Eychner said public servants understand that their time in office will be difficult at times and challenging in many ways, and that while their goal is to serve all citizens, council cannot make every citizen happy. However, the level of vitriol and organized attacks currently taking place only hurts the community.
“We spend so much time trying to clean up misinformation and defend ourselves against false accusations, and that is time we are not spending on city business, the reason we were elected to serve,” Eychner said. “As mayor, I want to protect our council and make sure citizens are heard, but we cannot have misinformation stated as fact by citizens like George Baroody in our public meeting and not address it.”
