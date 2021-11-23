The Kerrville Public Utility Board and Alamo Area Council of Governments will be partnering with the Dietert Center for a community home weatherization day that will be free to attend and open to the public. It will be located at the Dietert Center on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 12-8 p.m.
Representatives from both KPUB and AACOG will be present at the event to promote energy efficiency, home energy saving tips, and funding available through AACOG’s Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP).
AACOG’s program is designed to help low-income people, particularly the elderly and handicapped, overcome the high cost of energy by installing energy conservation measures at no cost to the applicant. AACOG’s weatherization program provides savings for the lifetime of your house by reducing energy bills, and is 100 percent free for those that income qualify. The program can be available to both renters and homeowners.
Although AACOG’s WAP program does not address major home repairs, it can help lower the amount of energy used in a home with weatherization upgrades. The less energy it takes to heat or cool the house, the more money that is saved on utility bills.
Examples of some of the energy-saving weatherization upgrades may include attic, wall and/or floor insulation, installation of new gas water heaters, space heaters, HVAC, or window air conditioning units, replacement or repair of broken windows and weather-stripping and caulking for air leakage control.
“Making small energy-saving improvements can make a big impact towards lower electric bills if a home is not energy-efficient,” said Mike Wittler, KPUB general manager & CEO. “Statistically, low-income households struggle with high energy costs. Weatherization programs like AACOG’s can be done 100 percent free for the customer if they income-qualify and the home is structurally sound.”
For questions, contact KPUB at (830) 792-8250. KPUB’s energy-saving tips can be found online at kpub.com, and AACOG’s WAP program information is available online at aacog.com/120/Weatherization-Assistance-Program.
