KFD must routinely seek help to find training space

Editor’s note: This is the second of a series of articles dedicated to providing education to voters on the issues regarding Proposition A, the City of Kerrville’s bond election.
Governed by two state agencies, the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and Department of State Health Services, Kerrville Fire Department personnel are bound by annual continuing education requirements for firefighters and emergency medical staff, which requires classroom space the KFD just does not have.
As the department’s training officer, KFD Division Chief Jerremy Hughes is the man charged with facilitating the training and coordinating with each of the 75 shift crew members to ensure their certifications are up to date.
While Hughes manages to host the necessary training, his consistent challenge is finding a location that will accommodate the 25 KFD members on shift at the four stations on three consecutive days to cover all shift crew members.
“We’ve been blessed to have people let us use their meeting rooms, but we are on a schedule and so are they, so it takes work to find an available room when we need it,” Hughes said. “For that reason, we’ve been working with several locations over the years.”
Hughes said some of the meeting room space they have been able to utilize includes St. Peter’s Tucker Hall, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, American Red Cross and Peterson Health, as well as many others.
Hughes said when he first began working with KFD in 1994 the city only had three fire stations, as opposed to the four fully-staffed locations it operates today.
“Back then, we could meet at Central Fire Station,” Hughes said. “That’s not really an option for us today. We need a pretty large space. I’ve been with the Kerrville Fire Department for nearly 28 years and we have never had a classroom.”
In charge of training for both the EMS and fire side of the department, Hughes must accommodate mandates from both the TCFP and DSHS.
“For EMS, we have what we call our card classes, which is ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support), BLS (Basic Life Support) and PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support) and basically, every paramedic has to take those classes,” Hughes said. “They are on a two-year rotation, but we try to teach these separately.”
And for as many as 65 paramedics with alternating card expiration dates, the task of organizing the training can be daunting without a dedicated classroom.
“Right now, we are backed up, because DSHS put a halt to the classroom setting due to COVID and authorized extensions, which was great, but now we have to catch up,” Hughes said.
Adding to the challenge, Hughes must provide a location that is large enough and centrally located so that the firefighters and EMS crews can physically be located within one district of their assigned station should an emergency call come in.
“There’s a lot of moving parts between meeting the training requirements and the timeline imposed by the state agencies, as well as coordinating with the crews and finding a location that will accommodate all of us,” Hughes said “We’ve been able to make it work so far.”
Hughes said each paramedic is also required to complete 36 hours of continuing education training each year, as well.
“Some of that training they can do on their own and some of those are classroom hours,” Hughes said. “So, we have required training going on throughout the year for our paramedics and EMTs.”
On the fire side, Hughes said most of the firefighter training is on physical skills, which takes place at Station 3, where the training tower is located.
However, often times classroom training for firefighters is required as well, which poses the same space limitations and off-site location to accommodate.
The fire service, by nature, is all about testing, and TCFP certifications are required for promotion, which requires classroom and testing facilities.
“Several years ago, we decided to conduct our own training for certifications such as driver-operator for the fire engine or officer training,” Hughes said. “So, we were able to get some of our personnel certified as instructors. Now, we conduct these classes and oversee the testing process ourselves.”
Hughes said KFD firefighters can train to become instructors themselves or receive several other certification classes within the department, rather than have the City of Kerrville pay for the instruction.
“This allows us to get more people certified and saves taxpayer dollars,” Hughes said. “It’s a win-win.”
As positive as it is to be able to offer the certification training, it still requires classroom space.
Although the classroom size requirement might be smaller, space is needed for longer periods of time.
“For example, the certification for driver-operator is 60 hours of training,” Hughes said. “Once you’ve gone through that training, you have to go through state skills testing, which we also do. Then, on top of that, you have to take a state board test, which we also facilitate. Once you pass that test, at that point, you are eligible to be certified.”
For a firefighter to become an instructor, a total of 80 classroom hours are required, Hughes said.
“Once they complete the classroom portion of the training, they also have to be able to perform state skills requirements,” Hughes said. “But with the instructor certification, the skills require a classroom setting. The candidate will have to build a PowerPoint and get up and lecture and provide a presentation.”
The same scenario plays out for the Officer 1, Officer 2 and Instructor 2 training offered by the KFD through the TCFP.
“We are always training and always testing on the fire side as well,” Hughes said. “Not all departments provide the level of training we offer and not all departments have the stringent requirements we have in place for promotions, but we set the bar high on purpose in order to meet our mission statement of ‘Exceptional Team. Efficient Methods. Excellent Service’.”
In addition to all of the required training, enhanced training and department training, Hughes is also responsible for coordinating a three-week-long training academy for new recruits.
“They come to us as firefighters, but we train them on how to become Kerrville firefighters,” Hughes said. “Our New Recruit Academy consists of skills training, as well as classroom training.”
In an effort to meet the needs of small classroom settings, Hughes said KFD Chief Maloney was able to allocate a small amount of funds to spruce up the decommissioned fire station on Harper Road, next to Starkey Elementary.
“We’ve mainly used it for storage, but we thought, since it is something we own, we could utilize it for our paramedic students, New Recruit Academy and training for smaller classes,” Hughes said. “It has sentimental meaning for me, because that was the station I was assigned to, but it’s pretty old and it needs a lot of work.”
Now referred to has the Harper Training Station, the facility lacks central heating and air and has one very small bathroom, which makes it difficult when training includes both men and women.
“We did what we could do to make it nice for what we needed,” Hughes said.
He said skills testing and training for the paramedic students also is held at the Harper Training Station.
“The only problem is that we can only comfortably seat eight people and, since it is very small, that doesn’t leave much room for instructors,” Hughes said.
Maloney said he has hopes in the future to create a Citizens Fire Academy for adults and a Junior Fire Academy for students.
“That’s not something we can offer right now, due to space limitations, but it is on my list of goals to achieve for this department and offer to our community,” Maloney said.
Maloney not only oversees, but also actively participates in training within the department and hosts shift meetings over three days to inform and educate KFD personnel on issues of importance for the department.
“Right, now, we host our shift meetings at Central Fire Station and it’s pretty small,” Maloney said. “These meetings can range from 30 minutes to an hour-long meeting and sometimes go even longer. Our firefighters and EMS crews are sitting on countertops, on the dinner table and in whatever chairs we can squeeze in. That space is really the living quarters for the shift on duty. It’s not designed for these types of meetings.”
Ultimately, Maloney said he is proud of his staff’s ability to adapt and make do with what they have.
“We will always work to achieve the mission of providing exceptional service,” Maloney said. “We get the job done.”
