‘Kerrville Food Relief Fund’ offers help

Right now the Kerrville area community is experiencing an unprecedented time in this community, the state of Texas, the country and across the world.
The “Kerrville Food Relief Fund” has been established with the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to help our neighbors here in Kerr County with food needs that are not being met.
“The impact of COVID-19 has been sudden and something none of us were prepared for,” said Kerrville City Councilwoman Judy Eychner. “It’s left a lot of us asking how we can help our friends and neighbors during these difficult days ahead, whose lives have been completely up-ended.”
The food pantries are running close to empty, and the lines for help are getting longer because of the financial hardships of the COVID-19 virus.
Eychner and fellow Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman say they are asking for the community’s help, to be a good neighbor and show the “Kerrville kindness” that we are all known for, by making a donation to the Kerrville Food Relief Fund.
Also, if area citizens – or someone they know – do not have transportation, a reliable source of food and the means to obtain it, those in need should call (830) 258-1234 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Donations
The new Kerrville Food Relief Fund is accepting financial donations from individuals and businesses.
The donations will be pooled in the Food Relief Fund, and grants will be made to Kerrville nonprofit agencies securing groceries and household supplies for families in crisis.
Primary grantees include the Christian Assistance Ministry, Mustard Seed Ministries, the Doyle Community Center, and St. Vincent de Paul.
Donate online or mail checks made payable to “Kerrville Food Relief.”
Mail checks to Kerrville Food Relief, c/o The Community Foundation, 241 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville, Texas 78028.
To donate online, visit the website www.communityfoundation.net; and choose “Kerrville Food Relief.”
The gift of time
Those who are not able to make a monetary gift can consider making the gift of your time. Volunteers are always needed when a community comes together to help one another.
Contact Eychner or Sigerman if you are interested in volunteer opportunities that are available.
Eychner can be contacted at 370-1587; and Sigerman can be contacted at (305) 302-6258.
“Together we can keep everyone healthy and fed,” Eychner said.
