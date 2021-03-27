All adults eligible to register for vaccine on Monday, Public Heath Authority to be formed

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn announced plans to form a Public Health Authority, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney said vaccines will be available to all adults beginning Monday and Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson reported cases and testing numbers have declined in a virtual Joint Community COVID Update conducted Friday morning.
Kerrville Fire Department
Maloney began his report by sharing current data on active COVID-19 cases in Kerr County, saying that as of Friday a total 42 local citizens are currently infected with the virus, a decrease of 57 since Feb. 25.
“Remember, our peak was at 500 active cases that we had in mid-January, so we are definitely starting to see that (downward) trend there,” Maloney said. “But I am cautiously optimistic about this.”
Maloney said the trend is a positive one, but could change as it did late last fall.
“The average that we had in January was 357 active cases, with 17 hospitalized on average,” Malone said. “February was 153 active cases, with nine hospitalized. And, in March, it is 50 active cases with three hospitalized.”
Maloney pointed out the hospitalizations in March have fluctuated, beginning with few to zero local residents receiving in-patient care for the coronavirus and has risen to as high as six patients.
“We are watching hospitalizations closely,” Maloney said.
Maloney said that COVID-19 is still a public health concern and should be treated as such.
As we move into spring, with seasonal allergies beginning to emerge, Maloney said citizens should be aware of the difference in symptoms of both allergies and the virus.
Unique symptoms to seasonal allergies, Maloney said, are itchy or watery eyes and sneezing.
While COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, muscle and body aches, new loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Common symptoms of both are cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, headache, sore throat, congestion or running nose.
Maloney said citizens who experience these common symptoms and are not sure if they are suffering from allergies or COVID-19 should seek a COVID-19 test to be sure.
Testing options locally are:
• Peterson Urgent Care, 1740 Junction Hwy., 257-7669, for symptomatic patients only;
• Peterson Medical Associates, 1331 Bandera Hwy., 896-4200, ext 1, call for an appointment.
• Franklin Clinic, 723 Hill Country Dr., Suite C, online calendar is available to pre-register.
He said plans are in the works to have a free mass testing clinic in April.
Vaccines
Maloney said the focus in Kerr County currently is for vaccinating citizens eligible for Phase 1B, which includes 14,000 residents over the age of 65 and 14,000 residents between the ages of 16-64 with a medical condition, as well as 1,000 school and licensed child care providers.
“Since our last update, the State of Texas has added Phase 1C,” Maloney said. “Which means that people between the ages of 50-65 are eligible to pre-register and receive the vaccine.”
Maloney said the Peterson Health pre-registration system will soon include Phase 1C citizens.
“Effective March 29, Phase 2 comes out from the governor and that includes the general public,” Maloney said. “There are 43,800 people included in the general public category for Phase 2 that meet the criteria of 16-plus for the Pfizer vaccine or 18-plus for the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.”
Currently, Maloney said, a total of 16,000 Kerr County citizens have received as least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, quoting from the Texas State Department of State Health Services.
“That’s 11,000 people that reside in Kerr County with at least one dose and 5,000 that are fully vaccinated,” Maloney said.
The vaccination breakdown by age group is as follows, Maloney said:
• 3,100 doses administered to residents between the ages of 16-49;
• 3,300 doses administered to residents between the ages of 50-65;
• 7,100 doses administered to residents between the ages of 65-70, and;
• 2,400 doses administered to residents over the age of 80.
“Remember we were saying earlier that there are 14,000 people in Kerr County over the age of 65 and we are seeing that 9,500 of them have received at least one dose,” Maloney said.
Maloney encouraged all citizens to pre-register at Peterson Health by visiting www.research.net/r/PetersonHealth or calling (800) 208-3611.
Other locations that are administering vaccines and taking registration are H-E-B, Walmart, Walgreens and the Kerrville VA Hospital (serving military veterans only).
“With the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, learn about the vaccine. I encourage each of you to get a vaccine,” Maloney said. “We got into this together and we’re gonna get out of this together.”
He suggested researching all of the vaccines at the Texas Department of State Health Services’ website by logging on to www.dshs.gov/coronavirus or by visiting the Centers for Disease Control or Food & Drug Administration websites.
“Learn from those reliable sources,” Maloney said. “As always, I ask everyone to please be patient and be kind. Our priority is to protect our community and your loved ones. We do see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we are not out of the woods yet.”
Peterson Health
Edmondson said it was March 11, 2020 when the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 virus a pandemic, saying it has been surreal to realize it has been over a year that Peterson Health and the world has been dealing with the novel coronavirus.
Edmondson said that officials with all of the local stakeholders, Peterson Health, City of Kerrville, Kerr County, Kerrville ISD and Schreiner University have been meeting daily for over a year trying to manage the local COVID-19 crisis.
“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish and what we’ve achieved together as a group and as a community,” Edmondson said. “It’s fun to look back on what we have done, but where are we today?”
Edmondson reported a total of five patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center on Friday.
“We’ve had a little bit of an uptick in our overall hospitalizations,” Edmondson said. “But it is significantly down from where it was and we are thankful for that.”
Edmondson there have been recent days where there were zero COVID-19 patients at being cared for at PRMC.
“That has given our nurses a respite,” Edmondson said.
Likewise, Edmondson said, the volume of patients seeking COVID testing at Peterson Urgent Care is also down significantly.
“I can tell you that the positivity rate of those that we’ve tested is down to 3 percent,” Edmondson said. “That’s the lowest we’ve been in a year.”
With regard to vaccine administration, Edmondson said Peterson Health has conducted multiple first dose and second dose mass vaccination clinics.
“And they’ve been running very smoothly,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said the pre-registration website is also working well, with an estimated 10,000 citizens using the site to pre-register to receive the vaccine.
He said that the Peterson Health list of registered citizens is down to 2,500 as of Friday, due to some registered being vaccinated, some being vaccinated at other locations and some choosing not to receive the vaccine at all.
“Of those 2,500, only about 600 are ages 65 and older,” Edmondson said.
He said the number of citizens registered to receive the vaccine at Peterson Health is expected to rise beginning March 29 with the new eligibility phase is opened up to any adult.
“We’ve had a steady stream of vaccines come in,” Edmondson said. “We’ve been all over this and communicated with the powers that be and I think they are starting to hear us.”
He said to-date, Peterson Health has received 5,500 vaccines.
“We are quickly getting shots in arms as we receive those,” Edmondson said. “I’m just proud of the staff that’s been putting up those mass vaccination clinics. They’ve been working extra hours. They’ve been working weekends. They’ve been working until midnight just to get this rolling and the logistics behind that.”
Edmondson reflected on the effort of Peterson Health staff and the community throughout the past year.
“This wasn’t something we created, but I believe everyone has done the best that they can with solutions and the tools they had at their disposal,” Edmondson said. “I want you to reflect on what we’ve been through this past year and what we’ve communicated and what we’ve accomplished. We are all in this together.”
He praised the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, Kerrville ISD and Schreiner University officials on the working partnership over the past year.
“Your leaders are ready still able to do those things, we are not going to stop,” Edmondson said. “We continue to thank you for your support and encouragement in all that we do. That keeps us going. We’ve all been under stress emotionally, financially, spiritually … we’ve all been dealing with this. Take time to seek help and take care of yourself. Choose to take some positive steps toward that healing.”
Edmondson asked citizens to build each other up and not tear each other down, saying that this is the perfect time to seek positivity, with spring arriving, the sun out and birds chirping.
City of Kerrville
Blackburn said he is still hearing from citizens who tell him that COVID-19 is not real or that it is not as bad as being reported.
“We have 83 deaths in our community because of COVID,” Blackburn said. “Folks, we are dealing with our friends and neighbors, who are in grief and some are hurting. Kerrville Kindness is really needed in our community.”
Blackburn said that it is the responsibility of the City of Kerrville to keep citizens safe, whether that be through law enforcement, fire department or food service regulations and a “whole lot of different ways.”
“Out of this experience (COVID-19) the City, along with the County, is looking at a Public Health Authority,” Blackburn said. “That would help us deal with broad community health issues.”
Blackburn said officials with the City of Kerrville and Kerr County are setting up a task force to look at the creation of such an entity. The task force will conduct the studies and discussions and report back with suggestions.
