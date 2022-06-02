Never forgotten

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States in its 246 years of history.
A large group of local citizens gathered Monday at the War Memorial on the grounds of the Kerr County Courthouse to honor and remember those whose names are engraved on the memorial who called Kerr County their home.
County Judge Rob Kelly, a U.S. Army veteran, welcomed attendees and then read the famous post-World War I poem, “ In Flanders Fields” which tells the story of the lives lost in southern Belgium and northern France, where poppies grew on the graves of the soldiers killed in World War I.
Lt. General Michael Oates (retired), from Kerrville was the keynote speaker at Monday’s ceremony.
“Most soldiers, in my experience, honor our lost brothers and sisters by remembering them as they ‘were in life,’ not dwelling on the circumstances of their passing,” Oates told the crowd.
Memorial Day is an event in America each May to acknowledge the sacrifice of those who lost all they had, and all they would ever have in this life, in service to us all, Oates added.
“One thing we know about these heroes who are no longer with us, it all started with ‘the choice’ they made to serve. The courage to step forward and volunteer to serve our Country is one of the most noble acts a citizen can make-they, along with many more young men and women, made this ‘first choice’,” he told those assembled at the memorial.
Soldiers, seamen, and airmen and women who serve support their fellow troops and perform tasks that many would find unsavory or frightening, often away from home and family, he added.
“It is their choice, made every day, to live honorablely and in service to one another that makes them real heroes in my estimation,” Oates said.
Oates told the crowd gathered at the memorial the story of two soldiers who paid the ultimate price serving in the U.S. Army in the aftermath of September 11. Capt. Joe Cahill lost his life in Iraq on a late-night mission when he died as a result of an IED (improvised explosive device).
“His care for soldiers, his expert tactical ability and his unwavering dedication to accomplishing the mission remains a powerful example to hundreds who knew him-a gift that outlived him,” Oates said. “He was a giant among men.”
The second soldier was Sgt. Amanda Pinson, 21 years old, who joined the army in 2003 and became a signals intelligence analyst.
“She had a humorous habit of pointing out when senior officers were wrong in their assessments of the enemy situation,” Oates said.
On her last day they were being briefed on a time-sensitive target and after Oates reviewed the underlying intelligence to support the assault he commented that perhaps some of the information appeared faulty.
“When I asked her if she agreed, she responded with a giant smile saying, ‘sure sir-I would gladly agree with you-but then we would both be wrong’.” She was killed in a mortar attack before the mission was completed.
Oates said few of us will be called to sacrifice our lives in service to our Country but Cahill and Pinson, and tens of thousands of others before them have shown us that we can resolve to serve our Country and one another selflessly, making the same choice they did to be good citizens.
“I cannot think of a better way to honor them than to live our lives in their example and worthy of their sacrifice.”
Oates has been chairman of the Together with Hill Country Veterans, a rural veteran suicide prevention program, since 2019. He is a board member of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation and is the President/CEO of the Fort Campbell (Kentucky) Historical Foundation.
He served 32 years in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2011. He served as Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, N.Y. and in several other significant leadership roles in his time in the service.
After retirement he worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation and was directly responsible for representing the company in negotiations with the U.S. Army and Special Operations Command to advise on program and technology solutions to meet warfighting capability gaps.
Oates has a bachelor’s degree from West Point and a master’s degree from the U.S. Naval War College. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Senior Parachute Badge, Air Assault Badge, Pathfinder Badge, three awards of the Distinguished Service Medal, two awards of the Legion of Merit and three awards of the Bronze Star Medal. He served four combat duty tours in Iraq. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Kerrville.
Jeff Harris, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, emceed the program and later read the names of each of the soldiers engraved onto the Kerr County memorial.
At the conclusion of Monday’s event the Hill Country Honor Guard performed three volleys and Taps was played by Lt. Col. George Eychner, Air Force, retired.
The origin of Memorial Day is vague with over two dozen towns and cities in the United States laying claim to be the birthplace. In May 1966, President Lyndon Johnson stepped in and officially declared Waterloo, N.Y. as the birthplace of Memorial Day.
One thing is crystal clear, Memorial Day was borne out of the U.S. Civil War in the 1860s as a way to honor those who had made the ultimate sacrifice. On the 5th of May, 1868 General John Logan designated May 30 “for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet courtyard in the land.”
On the first Decoration Day (Memorial Day) some 5,000 participants decorated the graves of 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery, while General James Garfield made a historic speech. Garfield would later become President of the United States.
New York was the first state to officially recognize the holiday in 1873. The South refused to acknowledge the day and honored their dead on separate days, but the day was recognized by all northern states by 1890.
This continued until after World War I when the holiday changed from honoring just those who died fighting in the Civil War to honoring Americans who died fighting any war.
With the Congressional passage of the National Holiday Act of 1971, Memorial Day is now observed on the last Monday in May by almost every state.
