Local USPS temporarily suspends some delivery, retail operations

Retail and Delivery units within all three-digit ZIP Codes in the Rio Grande District, which includes Kerr County, are experiencing inclement conditions and intermittent power outages. This notification does not include any processing facilities.
Effective immediately, various retail and delivery facilities may experience closures until further notice. Units in these zip codes that are not impacted will be open for retail and delivery operations. There will be no drop shipments accepted at this time. No alternate sites are available.
The Retail and Delivery units listed on the following pages are open with normal operations.
We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees comes first.
Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.