Reaction split on Roe v. Wade decision

The nation was rocked Friday afternoon by the United States Supreme Court decision to overturn the 1973 landmark decision that granted federal protection of abortion rights, Roe v. Wade.
While the June 25 decision did not ban abortion nationwide, it does put the issue of whether to legalize or ban abortion back on individual states, and left questions on what that means for Texans.
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick visited the Hill Country Community Journal in May and was asked directly what would happen if Roe v. Wade were overturned by the highest court in the land, which was hinted at by a draft opinion leaked to the media at that time.
“We passed a trigger bill last session that says if Roe v. Wade is overturned at any point in the future that we go back to our original law that we had on the books before Roe v. Wade came about,” Patrick said. “So, in Texas, it would be a crime to perform an abortion. Women would never be held criminally responsible. So, we would go back to banning abortion in Texas immediately once Roe v. Wade is overturned.”
Patrick said the original law that has now been triggered once the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was overturned by the United States Supreme Court on June 24, bans all abortions, with the exception of cases that require such to protect the life of the mother.
Patrick said cases of rape and incest are not protected under the original law, which has now been triggered.
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have inflamed debate and deepened division.”
The decision was voted on 5-4 by U.S. Supreme Court justices while deliberating on the case before them brought by the State of Mississippi, Casey v. Planned Parenthood, which was appealed to the Supreme Court after litigation first began in 1992 and stemmed from a challenge to Pennsylvania abortion laws.
The news brought emotional responses across the nation, including locally, as 30 people gathered on the Kerr County Courthouse lawn to protest.
Susan Wolff is a local resident who said she was protesting on behalf of women’s rights, health and safety. She said she absolutely disagrees with the U.S. Supreme Court decision and hopes to see it reversed.
“I want to see a big turnout at the midterms and codify Roe versus Wade,” Wolff said.
Hailey Gray said she is protesting the abortion ruling for many reasons.
“I’m from California, so for me, I’ve always had access to my autonomy over my body, and I’ve had to make that choice before and now living in Texas and knowing that we are really in a huge crisis of that being overturned now, it’s official, it’s not just something that we’re dreaming up or hoping doesn’t happen, I can’t just sit at home,” Gray said said.
Gray said she has lived in Kerrville for nearly three years and works for a local corporate chain restaurant.
“Where I work, we actually have protections set in place, for if this were to happen, they will send employees out of state to get an abortion,” Gray said.
It isn’t only abortion rights that Gray has concerns over, she said, citing the court’s reach on other social issues such as same sex marriage and transgender rights.
“We are in a partnership and I know that’s the next thing that’s up and that’s in the works as well,” Gray said. “For me, personally, I can’t hide in my house when I know that we are at risk.”
Gray’s partner, Nikki Mullowney, said she has been more active in protesting in the past, highlighting efforts to allow abortions in the cases of rape and incest, but said overall she wants to protect autonomy over women’s bodies.
“There doesn’t have to be a justification. Really, the women should be able to choose and the idea that women are just out there saying ‘I’m going to go get an abortion today for funsies’ is insane,” Mullowney said.
She said she is tired of lawmakers imposing their own beliefs of citizens.
“When we do go to the polls, it’s hard to be heard, even then,” Mullowney said.
In contrast, Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement:
"The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children. Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life.
“Texas has also prioritized supporting women's healthcare and expectant mothers in need to give them the necessary resources so that they can choose life for their child. I signed laws that extended Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, appropriated $345 million for women's health programs, and invested more than $100 million toward our Alternatives to Abortion program. This critical program provides counseling, mentoring, care coordination, and material assistance, such as car seats, diapers, and housing to mothers in need. Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need."
